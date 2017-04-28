International imports bump out small scale ice producers

GONE are the days of ice labs in the garage's of Australian suburban homes.

International imports are fast becoming the cheap alternative to getting drugs into the community.

During the first ice summit for the State, held on Thursday in Rockhampton, police Commissioner Ian Stewart talked of the shock change in trends of the organised crime drug trade.

"We know a significant percentage of ice that is actually used in Australia is imported," Mr Stewart said.

"We are seeing a drop-off in the number of illegal laboratories that make methamphetamine across the country.

"That's because its cheaper to import the drug from overseas countries."

Police Commissioner Ian Stewart in Rockhampton. Allan Reinikka ROK270417astewart

In Capricornia during 2014-2015, 141 people were charged for producing drugs - this has fallen to 133 charges in 2015-16.

This comes as more horrifying news is released about the grip ice has on the community with new statistics showing ice-related hospital admissions increasing 20 fold in the last six-years.

The Queensland Government has begun to wage a war on drugs, dedicating $50m to reducing the ice epidemic gripping regional towns and cities.

"Obviously our fight against drugs, particularly ice is aimed at organised crime because they are the distributors, they are the marketers, they run the logistics train, the run the importation of this drug into Australia," Mr Stewart said.

"We work with other federal agencies and state agencies trying to gather information about the business chain, about the models that are being used and we try to disrupt those."