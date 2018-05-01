International investor to take advantage of CQ conditions

SOLAR ENERGY: A study into building one of the world's largest plants of its kind to the region is under way, with the premier's office advising that Mr Gupta was interested in a number of projects within Queensland.

LONGREACH and Barcaldine may soon see a major billion dollar project come to life in their very own backyard.

Talks of a "several billion dollar” solar plant for the area have been ongoing between billionaire tycoon Sanjeev Gupta and Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

A study into building one of the world's largest plants of its kind in the region is under way, with the premier's office advising The Morning Bulletin that Mr Gupta was interested in a number of projects within Queensland.

Longreach Regional Council Mayor Ed Warren said it was very early days for the project.

"We recently hosted Professor Ross Garnaut and representatives of Gupta Family Group in region, who are investigating the potential for Solar Mega-Projects,” Cr Warren said.

"Longreach and Central West Queensland enjoys the best conditions in all of eastern Australia for solar power generation.”

Cr Warren said it was no understatement to say it could boost the entire economic potential for communities in the area, through the availability of cheaper electricity.

"Electricity is one of the biggest fixed costs faced by our communities - if a project like this can do something to bring that down then people will get right behind it,” he said.

The project would signal a big short term jobs boost during construction but Cr Warren said if the community could get to a point where Longreach and the Central West is offering the cheapest energy in the state then it would change the entire economy of the region.

"That's where the real long term benefits would come,” he said.

"It's very early days - all we've done is show them around and talk about the big picture.

"There's a long way to go, but we're hopeful that this project can get the support it needs to get off the ground.”

Member for Gregory Lachlan Millar said with the project in its early stages he didn't feel comfortable commenting at this time.

However a spokesperson from his office said Mr Millar was keeping a keen interest in the proposed solar project.

"If such a project was to go ahead, it would be quite significant for the Gregory Electorate,” the spokesperson said.

Mr Gupta's interest in the Longreach and Barcaldine area follows a multi-billion-dollar vision he outlined for Queensland, with particular interest in Rio Tinto's Boyne smelter and Gladstone power station.

The businessman, who has been dubbed Britain's "man of steel” also has plans to open a bank in Australia where businesses and farmers can access finance.

The premier's office advised that discussions with Mr Gupta were ongoing.

"Opportunities to invest in Queensland were one of the achievements of trade talks at the Commonwealth Games,” a spokesperson from Ms Palaszczuk's office said.

"A number of investors are investigating a number of opportunities.

"The premier never stops efforts to generate jobs particularly in regional Queensland as Mr Gupta - and recent ABS jobs data - can attest.”