International jockey scoops $23K prize at Callaghan Park

Followers of Thursday’s Rockhampton racing preview story on this outlet should have won handsomely when international jockey Robbie Fradd delivered for trainer Adrian Coome at the TAB meeting.

Fradd ended a long Callaghan Park run of outs for Coome when he brought home Benfica filly Sharindi ($21.00) to win the QTIS 3YO (1400m) and claim the $23,150 purse.

Sharindi was the first yearling that Adrian purchased when he moved from jockeying to training in 2018.

“We won with Steelz Time on the Saturday and I bought her at the Magic Millions on the Monday for just $2500. I really thought she could win Thursday’s race if Robbie could get an easy lead in front,” Coome said.

“However, when you haven’t had a winner for a while you get your doubts but I am glad she won and especially for Robbie (Fradd) who came up from Brisbane so hopefully he might come up again for me now.”

Fradd carried out Coome’s instructions perfectly with Sharindi leading by some lengths before winning by a half-length from Garnett Taylor trained Bold Pedro (Matthew McGillivray, $8.50).

Robbie Fradd after riding The Drinks Cart to win at Gold Coast Turf Club in 2020. Picture: Greg Irvine/Magic Millions

Sharindi is raced in partnership by Coome’s mother Sharon who he said held the majority share.

Rockhampton trainer Tim Cook landed a winning double through Golden Archer mare Golden Treasure (Bobby El-lssa $2.80) and High Chaparral (IRE) gelding Schappose (Alex Patis, $17.00).

It was Cook’s fifth winner in the last 18 days.

Lightweight Gold Coast apprentice Alex Patis had a grand introduction to Rockhampton racing also winning on the Lyle Rowe trained Hvasstan gelding Bantu Bay ($7.00).

Bantu Bay, regarded earlier on as a sprinter, has found a new lease of life since Rowe set him on a mile and middle-distance campaign.

Under persuasive riding from Patis the 4YO gelding toughed it right out to beat Leanne Applewaite’s consistent Tezoff (Adam Sewell, $8.00) with third placed Sayl (GB) the $1.85 favourite compounding under his 62kg.

Rowe’s wife Trish shares in the ownership of Bantu Bay as well as the horse’s breeders Bill and Di Ouston who enjoyed success with his sprinting dam Pokomo.

John O’Sing and the Sturgiss family may have unearthed another well above average galloper in QTIS 2YO Maiden (1200m) winner Jungle Beat (Ashley Butler, $2.10).

A son of Drumbeats, the youngster gave his rivals a thrashing winning by 4.25l lengths in rather effortless fashion.

The win followed an impressive debut run at the same track when third to Miss Mecca a fortnight back.

The winning connections enjoyed outstanding success in Rockhampton with Marway before his transfer to Sydney where from three wins he has been a grand ambassador for Rockhampton racing.

Mt Isa visitor, the former well performed Sydneysider Tango Rain (Ric McMahon, $2.90) proved he is a worthy candidate for the $200K Battle of the Bush Final (1200m) on June 26 at Eagle Farm.

Typifying the resilience and fighting spirit one would expect from a bush racing star from “The Isa”, Tango Rain made light of his 62kg topweight stalling off his rivals in the straight.

Under the gifted jockeying skills of former star Brisbane jockey Ric McMahon, Tango Rain got to the post first by 0.2 lengths from Barachiel to whom he conceded four kilograms.

It seems a given that Tango Rain will be allotted sufficient weight for heavyweight jockey McMahon to ride him in the glamour Brisbane race for the country qualified horses.

Roma trainer Craig Smith’s heavily backed Persaga (Matthew McGillivray, $2.45) and the Sunshine Coast’s appropriately named Garnett Taylor trained Surfie Boy (Rich Enuff-Surfie Chic) a $1.24 favourite under Ryan Wiggins, also won on the day.