International movie to be shot on the Capricorn Coast

Deputy mayor of Yangzhong City Dongmei Sun and Livingstone mayor Bill Ludwig enjoy some pineapple tasting at the Capricorn Coast.

A LOVE story between a Yeppoon woman and a Chinese man is set to put Yeppoon on the international film map.

A feature international movie will be filmed on the Capricorn Coast as a sister city relationship with China continues to blossom.

“I couldn’t help thinking that this is our Crocodile Dundee moment,” Livingstone mayor Bill Ludwig said on Saturday night.

His shire strengthened its ties with China at the weekend, hosting an official government delegation from Yangzhong City.

Cr Ludwig said the visit by the Yangzhong delegation highlighted the growing interest from Asia in our region.

“An exciting part of the official visit was the confirmation that a movie will be filmed in China and here on the Capricorn Coast next year,” he said.

Cr Ludwig said the film would be launched in Shanghai and Yeppoon, ahead of a showing in Hollywood.

Yangzhong City’s deputy mayor Dongmei Sun said the movie, titled The Legend of the Dancing Dragon, would celebrate the friendship between Chinese and Australian people, as reflected by the strengthening bond between the sister cities of Yangzhong and Livingstone.

Mrs Sun said the plan was to release the movie through international film festivals.

“It is hoped that Australia’s beautiful cultural tourism resources can be positively reflected in the film to promote the beautiful Capricorn Coast and Australia to the Chinese people,” she said.

An official Australian launch of The Legend of the Dancing Dragon will be held in Yeppoon on Tuesday.

The movie’s director and crew members will also take the opportunity to visit potential filming sites for the downunder components of the movie.

Yangzhong City is one of China’s leading centres for solar energy innovation and manufacture and Cr Ludwig is hoping the partnership opens up opportunities for economic trade and industry as well as education and tourism spin-offs.

The reciprocal visit follows two delegations led by Cr Ludwig in 2017 to establish formal sister city relations.

It also comes on the back of a sister schools relationship established with the Capricorn Coast’s three secondary schools in March.

“The relationship with Yangzhong is a perfect match for both Livingstone Shire and the greater CQ region,” Cr Ludwig said.

“From primary production and natural resources to industry, innovation, education, tourism and lifestyle, CQ is in a position to capitalise on the opportunities presented by the huge and rapidly growing China markets.”