Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Healthy teachers healthy schools
Education

International psychologist imparts positivity to teachers

Sean White
by
8th Oct 2018 3:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HEALTHY teachers means healthy schools and an environment where students can flourish.

 

That was the message from international academic and positive psychologist Dr Robert Biswas-Diener to the staff at St Joseph's College yesterday.

St Joseph's College teachers workshop. From left; Princpal Nicholas Lynch, psychologist Robert Biswas-Diener and assistant principal Tania Gallen. October 2018
St Joseph's College teachers workshop. From left; Princpal Nicholas Lynch, psychologist Robert Biswas-Diener and assistant principal Tania Gallen. October 2018 Bev Lacey

Dr Biswas-Diener said anyone could mitigate stress with good sleep and diet.

"I believe when the teachers are healthy, the school can be healthy and the students can flourish," Dr Biswas-Diener said.

St Joseph's College assistant principal Tania Gallen said Dr Biswas-Diener's visit had been well received.

"The program for the staff has been about being a happy educator, looking at how you approach the job, looking at well-being and creating a culture within the staff of being solutions based instead of getting bogged down in the negative," Ms Gallen said.

The psychologist has authored numerous books and articles and presented on TEDx Talks on the subject on positive psychology.

Dr Biswas-Diener said yesterday's seminar was about creating a positive environment among the staff members so they could become better instructors to the students.

"Some of the ways teachers could become more positive could include making sure they balance their work-life," Dr Biswas-Diener said.

positive thinking st josephs college toowoomba teacher training toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Midnight street robber accused to fight charge

    premium_icon Midnight street robber accused to fight charge

    Crime A MAN accused of stalking, attacking and robbing a woman with a pocket knife in the middle of the night last month has faced court for the first time.

    • 9th Oct 2018 2:00 AM
    Local company steps up to give PNG a Betta Power connection

    premium_icon Local company steps up to give PNG a Betta Power connection

    Business It's a tough project but someone's got to do it.

    Calls to scrap alcohol bans in CQ Aboriginal community

    premium_icon Calls to scrap alcohol bans in CQ Aboriginal community

    Politics Mayor says prohibition hasn't worked and sly-grogging is rife

    CQ doctor takes rural health care to third world countries

    premium_icon CQ doctor takes rural health care to third world countries

    News DR MCPHEE is taking his CQ health care plan across the globe

    Local Partners