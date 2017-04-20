International Rocky airport, tourism on high-level pollie's radar

DIRECT export from Rockhampton and the proposed flood levee are on Queensland Treasurer Curtis Pitt's radar following a brief visit to the city.

Mr Pitt's Queensland Trade and Investment Strategy 2017-2022 regional launch was an opportunity to realise the region's potential offerings to a global market.

Noting the Beef Capitals potential meat exports, Mr Pitt said Rockhampton was "no exception" when looking at opportunities to upgrade a number of airports across regional Queensland.

"Importantly though when it comes to exports, using the underbelly of a plane, it's also really important to ensure that plane is full to the brim of people who are going to be outbound travellers as well," he said.

He said exciting opportunities with Yoshitaro Iwasaki's proposed $600 million redevelopment of the Iwasaki Capricorn Integrated Resort, teamed with potential new investments in the area, Mr Pitt said there was "every opportunity" to expand more flights into the Rockhampton market.

"So while there may be some other airports which may see some traffic sooner, the combination of increased tourism and the op to export more from Rockhampton directly go hand in hand."

It happened to be good timing Mr Pitt's launch at The Edge Hotel, coincided with a high-level Singaporean trade mission at the invite of Rockhampton region mayor Margaret Strelow.

Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow, Singapore Government MP and mayor of North West District Dr Teo Ho Pin along with his delegation meet with Queensland Treasurer Curtis Pitt during their trade mission to Rockhampton. Rockhampton Regional Council

Mr Pitt said the impromptu meet with the Singaporean delegates revealed a "very keen interest" in exploring "mutually beneficial" trade investment, supported by the state in a bid to create jobs.

Turning attention to the Fitzroy Flood recovery, Mr Pitt backed his Parliamentary colleague, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's commitment to build a South Rockhampton Flood Levee.

He said State funding would "depend on a similar commitment from the Federal Government".

"The Premier has written to the Prime Minister to seek his support and cooperation to work with the State Government and the Rockhampton Regional Council to give urgent conisderation go the South Rockhampton Flood Levee... to see a more resilient community going forward," he said.

"Excluding the most recent flood, we have had flooding over the four years we have seen a repair bill of more tahn $67 million, a cost carried by all levels of government."

"A levee located at Rockhampton South has been identified as the most effective mitigation approach to reduce flooding in the Fitzroy."

The $35 million Queensland Trade INvestment Strategy includes funding for e-commerce training for small to medium enterprises, along with 21 other initiatives to boost the state's trade and investment.