Miss Rodeo America Keri Sheffield, town crier Bob Townshend and Miss Rodeo Canada Brittney Chomistek.
News

International rodeo royalty lands in Warwick

Michael Nolan
by
23rd Oct 2018 5:21 PM | Updated: 24th Oct 2018 12:17 PM

INTERNATIONAL rodeo royalty has landed in Warwick.

Miss Rodeo America Keri Sheffield and Miss Rodeo Canada Brittney Chomistek arrived in Warwick this afternoon and were greeted by town crier, Bob Townshend.

Tracy Vellacott is chaperoning the ladies on their visit.

She said they had a big week of public engagements ahead.

"We've been flogging them so they are a little weary," she said

"They were doing radio interviews in Toowoomba this morning, visited the Cobb and Co Museum and had a walk through Queens Park."

While in Warwick, Mr Townshend spoke to the women about the town's history and what makes Warwick unique.

Later this evening the women will attend the Rodeo Heritage dinner where they will induct Pat Speedy, Wally Woods, Bob Holder and the late Tom Willoughby into the APRA Hall of Fame.

Miss Rodeo Tour Schedule

Wednesday, October 24

12.45pm: Bluebird Cafe. Lunch and meeting the public.

4.30pm: Warwick Rodeo, signing autographs.

6pm: Grand Entry at the Warwick Rodeo.

Thursday, October 25

8.30am: Warwick West State School visit.

4.30pm: Warwick Rodeo.

6pm: Grand Entry at the Rodeo.

Friday, October 26

9.30am: Talgai Homestead tour and morning tea.

4.30pm: Warwick Rodeo.

6pm: Grand Entry at the Warwick Rodeo.

