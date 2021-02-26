International student surrenders passport after DV charges

An international university student has had to hand in his passport as part of bail conditions after being accused of domestic violence offences.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, made a bail application in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on February 16 after being charged with one count each of assault occasioning bodily harm, wilful damage and breach of a domestic violence order.

Defence lawyer Lachlan Robertson said his client, 22, worked casually and was studying an engineering degree on a student visa from Papua New Guinea.

He said the man had been living with the alleged victim but had arranged alternative temporary accommodation for the purposes of bail.

Mr Robertson said the man’s passport was with his other belongings at the alleged victim’s residence.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd said the allegations were quite serious and involved physical violence.

Mr Robertson said his client had sustained injuries during the alleged altercation where there were some issues with the version outlined by police in the bail objection document.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said police did note a bite mark on the defendant and a blow to his right temple.

She granted him bail with the condition he hand his passport into police by February 19, report once a week to police, and other usual conditions.

His matters were adjourned until March 9.