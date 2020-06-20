International students to give Mackay economic boost

Professor Nick Klomp has been appointed the new CQUniversity Vice-Chancellor and President, replacing outgoing Vice-Chancellor Prof Scott Bowman.

Professor Nick Klomp has been appointed the new CQUniversity Vice-Chancellor and President, replacing outgoing Vice-Chancellor Prof Scott Bowman.

HUNDREDS of international students are set to return to Australia in July, giving the country and the Mackay region a much needed economic boost.

CQUniversity Professor Nick Klomp said the university was excited at the prospect of international students returning to Mackay and regional Queensland.

“International students contribute so much to regions like Mackay,” Prof Klomp said.

“They contribute to the cultural diversity of our regions, they participate in their local communities, and they contribute economically as well.

Read more:

‘Solar farm’ deliveries ramp up at region’s schools

Remote kindy brings new sandpit to Nebo school

Room to grow as school celebrates new buildings

St Patrick’s College reflects on reconciliation

“International education is worth nearly $40 billion to the Australian economy. Likewise, our ability to attract international students provides us with the financial resources that allow us to invest in teaching, research and educational infrastructure for domestic students in our regions, including Mackay.”

Prof Klomp said CQUniversity was in close contact with all levels of government and continued to monitor the situation.

“Given Queensland’s borders are still closed until mid-July at this stage, it’s unlikely that international students would return to regions like Mackay before then,” Prof Klomp said.

“In reality, August or September would be the earliest.”

Subscriber benefits:

How to make the most of your digital subscription

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

Once the students return they would have to undergo to two weeks of mandatory quarantine as per government directions.

“We will follow all required guidelines when it comes time for international students to return to Australia,” Prof Klomp said.

“It is likely that this will include mandatory quarantine and isolation following arrival and we will work with all relevant parties to help facilitate this and ensure public health requirements are met.

“Obviously public health and safety is our foremost priority, and we won’t do anything that might jeopardise the flattened curve here in Australia.”

He said CQUniversity would also ensure that the students underwent a great experience after they arrived and were welcomed into the close university community.