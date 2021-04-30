International terminal now a ‘venue of concern’

Brisbane Airport international terminal has been declared a ‘venue of concern’ after a passenger from PNG who entered the green zone there tested positive to COVID-19.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young has declared the international terminal at Brisbane Airport a venue of concern, given the passenger who breached the green zone yesterday has tested positive to COVID-19.

"Anyone who was in the terminal between 9.45am and midday on Thursday, 29 April 2021, should monitor their symptoms and get tested immediately if they feel unwell," she said.

The two passengers who were misdirected to the green zone spent about two hours among passengers waiting for three New Zealand-bound flights - Air New Zealand NZ202 from Brisbane to Christchurch, Air New Zealand NZ146 from Brisbane to Auckland and Qantas QF135 from Brisbane to Christchurch.

Brisbane Airport’s international terminal is now an area of concern. Pics Tara Croser.

Queensland Health said closed circuit television footage showed they spent most of that time in Hudson Café, had minimal interaction with other people and wore masks appropriately.

"The footage shows the table was also cleaned once they left," the department said in a statement.

Serology testing is underway to determine if the confirmed case from PNG is "historical".

Although Dr Young believes the risk to Queenslanders becoming infected is low, she is taking precautions.

"Staff who came into contact with this case have been placed into quarantine," she said.

She said the incident highlighted how important it was to wear masks at airports.

"Both international and domestic airports are higher-risk environments," she said.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young and Health Minister Yvette D'Ath during a media conference at Parliament House, Brisbane. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

"We need people to wear masks in terminals at all times. We have kept that direction in place and we need people to comply."

Queensland Health said it was not responsible for security arrangements inside Brisbane International Airport.

Originally published as International terminal now a 'venue of concern'