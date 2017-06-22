International tourists flock to CQ and spend big

THE LATEST figures from Tourism Research Australia have been released and show that while visitor numbers to the Southern Great Barrier Reef region have declined over the past year, spending is up.

The figures show visitors to this region spend $577 per visitor, which is up 13% from $510 on the previous year.

Nationally, the domestic overnight trip spend increased 6% to reach a record $61.7 billion during the year ending March 2017.

Keppel MP, Brittany Lauga attributed growing local attractions, eateries and natural resources for the rise in Central Queensland's tourism dollars.

"Visitors are spending more on accommodation per night, with the average visitor spending $227 per night on accommodation, up 34% from $169 per night,” she said.

Despite the lower visitor numbers, Central Queensland has risen through the ranks of popular destinations in Australia for domestic tourists.

Central Queensland is ranked at number 16 in Australia, ahead of Great Ocean Road (ranked 18), the Snowy Mountains (33), Fraser Coast (39) and The Whitsundays (40).

"These are huge increases on which we can continue to build our tourism industry,” Mrs Lauga said yesterday.

"These rankings may surprise many locals but they reflect the high esteem in which we are held by domestic visitors.”

She congratulated SGBR tourism chief, Mary Carroll and the team from Capricorn Enterprise and tourism across Central Queensland for a "fantastic result”.

Nationally, tourism figures showed Chinese tourists, especially women, were set to overtake visitors from New Zealand as Australia's largest inbound market.

An underwater view of the coral reefs at Great Keppel Island which is is an experience Freedom Fast Cats offer. Contributed

Mary Carroll said Chinese visitors predominantly visited the cities and areas in close proximity with quick and easy access.

"Chinese visitors are not one of our top international markets to the Southern Great Barrier Reef and that is very unlikely to change in the short to medium term, and most likely the longer term too,” she said.

The Southern Great Barrier Reef statistics are for the three regions of Capricorn (Central Highlands to the Keppel Islands), Gladstone/Town of 1770 and Bundaberg/North Burnett.

The top 5 international source markets for this region are UK, Germany, NZ, USA and France.

International visitation to SGBR increased by 1.8% in this year ending March 2017, driven by growth in numbers from the UK (25,000 visitors, up 2.9%) and Germany (23,000 visitors up 15.3%).

"Our appeal to international visitors, particularly our source 'western markets' of UK/Europe is our clean, green natural environment, friendly locals and the opportunity to experience the 'real' Australia,” Mrs Carroll said.

"We have been working very hard under the Southern Great Barrier Reef destination brand, with our regional tourism partners and industry to grow our western markets.

"In the past seven years we have grown from less than a hand full of tourism operators to nearly 60 across the SGBR.

"They are seeing tourism trade and international bookings they weren't previously.”

International visitors to the SGBR destination represent 7% of visitors and Mrs Carroll said the biggest opportunity was to continue the SGBR partnership and collaboration to grow western markets to attract more international visitors.

"We need to 'grow the international pie' as opposed to have international visitors just change their destination within Queensland,” she said.

"Our biggest threat is that NSW and Victoria continue to steal market share from Queensland, but we have nowhere near reached our tourism potential.

"We need continual product development (from nature based tours to island resorts), we need to continue to provide industry development support to our operators.”