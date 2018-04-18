International tourists set to experience best of rural CQ

AROUND 30 Brazillians, 37 New Calendonians, 25 New Zealanders, eight Indonesians, some Americans and more international guests are set to be treated at Beef Australia 2018.

Travel agent Quadrant Australia are organising pre and post tours for the event and have received good interest.

"There are number of groups looking at coming,” Quadrant Australia inbound manager Colin Beckett said.

"As well as the international people, we have some groups from other parts of Australia. We have a group of eight to ten people coming to Beef.”

Colin, co-founder of Quadrant, said the interest from Latin America, south east Asia and Chinese emphasis had developed in the last 10 years.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The Brazilian group was expected to go as far north as Mount Isa to visit cattle properties while the two New Calendonian groups were set to tour from Rockhampton to Brisbane.

"In the pre-tour we have a mixture of international visitors plus farmers. It starts in Brisbane and goes through Roma, Springsure and Rocky,” Colin said.

"A range of visits to Saleyards, properties and all sorts of interesting things are along the way.”

After the tour, guests will spend the week at the event before leaving Rockhampton on the Saturday for Mackay.

They will then go to Airlie Beach with a number of property tours planned and then a final Great Barrier Reef trip to the Whitsundays.

The pre and post tour will be led by Ross Kaene, a former grazier in the Cunnamella area and ex-director of JBS Swift.

Mr Kaene has been involved in many meat industry committees and industries.

Guests on the tours will be able to gain invaluable experience and learn about Australia's agriculture.

"They will learn about genetics, cattle husbandry, the way the Australia beef industry is structured, handling facility and the sale yards,” Colin said.

"The sort of things we take for granted that are quite unique, especially for places like Indonesia.”

Quadrant Australia has been the official tour operator for Beef Australia since the inaugural opening in 1988.

"It's a highlight for us. We have a presence at the Trade Fair as our company is the largest tour business in Australia that specialises in rural agricultural tours,” Colin said.

"The event has taken a step-up every three years. It becomes more professional, more interesting, things changes and new requirements progress.

"I am looking forward to seeing how Beef Australia 2018 has grown.”