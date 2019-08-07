International trade, investment continues to grow for Rocky

Japanese visitor 14 year old Ishida Atsuki from Ibusuki City visited the Rockhampton Zoo and had a close encounter with Ollie the Olive Python and Zoo keeper Adam Swadling in 2013.

Japanese visitor 14 year old Ishida Atsuki from Ibusuki City visited the Rockhampton Zoo and had a close encounter with Ollie the Olive Python and Zoo keeper Adam Swadling in 2013. Sharyn O'Neill ROK210813szoo2

ROCKHAMPTON is making its presence felt in a number of Asian cities, including an exchange program for artist William Yaxley who will travel to Rockhampton's sister city in China.

Mr Yaxley will be an "artist in residence” in Zhenjiang in Jiangsu Province from October 14 for a month.

About 70 local residents will also visit Zhenjiang for the Rockhampton Day celebration this month. There will be events held in Shanghai, Hangzhou and Shenzen where importers of Rockhampton's food products will be met.

READ HERE: Shorten's push for Rockhampton airport to go international

READ HERE: Council continues work on international trade and investment

In other international trade and investment news, Zhenjiang delegates are expected to visit CQUniversity next week to discuss cooperation for professional visits, training programs and other joint activities in media, health and allied heath fields.

A study tour group from Ibusuki in Japan will visit Rockhampton this month. The Rockhampton Grammar School and sister city Ibusuki have been conducting exchange programs for the last 40 years.

A grant has been successful to strengthen vocational educational and training programs between Korea and Australia. Under the program, a Rockhampton delegate will visit Korea in early December and a reciprocal delegate from Korea will visit Rockhampton.

Advance Rockhampton has assisted Stanwell's meetings with major Korean firms in Sydney to help with the hydrogen project. A pre-feasibility study has been completed and a feasibility study set to begin.