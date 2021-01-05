International winner: Rocky sold horse stuns in Chinese race

Rockhampton’s Capricornia Yearling Sale (CYS) which “punches well above its weight” has produced another international winner thereby enhancing its excellent reputation as a source of winners.

This came about at the Macau Jockey Club’s race meeting last Saturday in the form of the former Clinton Taylor Rockhampton trained three-years-old Beach Road.

Now racing in Macau as Famous Medal where he is trained by Pat Lee, the Benfica gelding scored an impressive win in his Macau race debut last Saturday over 1200 metres.

The official MJC results sheet listed the stakes won by Famous Medal as $168,150 (Macanese

Pataca) which collates to $27,307 Australian.

The Beach Road or Famous Medal story commenced on October 9, 2017 when the Benfica-Glisten x Chateau Istana colt was foaled.

He found his way to the Robert Schwarten Pavilion at the Rockhampton Showgrounds under the Aquis Farm banner when offered for sale there as Lot 39 at the CYS on April 14, 2019.

There the colt caught the astute eye of trainer Clinton Taylor who at the time was just starting to establish a stable in Rockhampton not long having moved from countryside in SEQ.

While the bay colt’s sire Benfica, a son of Lonhro, had been a GR 1 winning racehorse of the TJ Smith Stakes, his mother Glisten had a very moderate record mainly on country tracks.

For instance, after Glisten won a Townsville Maiden early in her 15-start career, she had failed to flatter later on at Stamford, Hughenden and Mt Isa.

The Benfica colt was her first offspring so little wonder Taylor got the yearling for just $4000 and never in his wildest dreams would be believe the subsequent storyline that was to unfold.

“He always showed me something in training. He won a barrier trial well at Yeppoon not long before his race debut. I liked him and told those who asked (including this author) that he was smart and could gallop,” Clinton related.

Taylor’s judgement was vindicated when on debut at Callaghan Park, Rockhampton in a $32K QTIS 2YO Maiden (1200m) on July 7 last year Beach Road won in the mode of a very talented horse.

“I was contacted by David Chester from Magic Millions seeking to buy him for an oversees client. The money $50K was so tempting that my wife Erin and the other owner decided to sell him,” Clinton recalled this week.

He admitted last Saturday when the race was run in Macau they were watching on the internet and were cheering throughout for Beach Road – sorry Famous Medal to win.

“We were really thrilled and it really is a big push for the Capricornia Yearling Sales and

Rockhampton racing. For sure a lot more notice will come from Macau on Rockhampton racing now,” Taylor said.

Clinton is a great believer in the worth of the CYS from where he has also purchased subsequent winners including Montana Night.

Year in and year out Rockhampton’s Capricornia Yearling Sales have produced some outstanding horses including GR 1 Stradbroke Handicap (1400m) winner River Lad.

The most noteworthy CYS graduate to race overseas was Cash Dash, purchased at the 2015

rendition for $50K before being sold to Hong Kong interests for $500K.

Who knows what surprise packages there will be among the 2021 CYS catalogue set for the

Rockhampton Showgrounds on Sunday, April 11, 2021?

One thing is for certain though there will be a myriad of winners!