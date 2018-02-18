International writing program sessions return to Rockhampton

AN international writing program is paying dividends for Rockhampton school students.

Rockhampton Girls Grammar School has prided itself on "moving aginst the national trend” in Naplan results that seems to paint a bleak picture of the outcome for Australia's students.

The school has continued to power ahead and in 2017 was the highest performing school in grade five for writing in the state, according to the QCAA.

Principal Christine Hills attributes the success to the school's Collins Writing Program implemented in 2016.

"The techniques taught within this program are transformational,” Mrs Hills said.

"They are simple and effective.”

In the past two years, Dr John Collins and his wife Becky de Smith have delivered the proactive program to Australian shores from America, providing professional development for hundreds of teachers all the country.

In the third year of running this program, Girls Grammar is offering this international development program to teachers throughout Central Queensland.

"Collins empowers teachers to take control of the teaching of writing,” Mrs Hills said.

"It is often difficult for teachers to get past student reluctance around writing.”

Mrs Hills recently held an education session for parents, educating them on the 10 per cent; a way to read and summarise information for high-yield retention.

"It was very well attended and showed us just how invested parents are in understating what their kids are doing and finding ways to be able to be a part of the learning partnership,” Mrs Hills said.

Dr Collins will be presenting at Girls Grammar this week until on Wednesday.

Spaces are still available for some of the sessions.

Contact the school for further details.