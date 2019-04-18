People lose it over raunchy real estate ad

A steamy real estate video for a western Sydney property that caused a stir online has been taken down by the agent.

Part music video, part softcore porno, the video from LJ Hooker Bankstown features two dancers giving a highly suggestive tour of 42 Chamberlain Road in Padstow.

The video, which is still up on the production company's channel, begins with the tattooed male protagonist arriving in a white Jaguar to the autotuned strains of Worth the Trouble by Cospe.

He's greeted at the front door by his female companion - who apparently doesn't live there, going by the photos on the walls - and proceeds to stalk her around the house like a tango dancer in heat.

At one point he even leaps up to walk across the kitchen bench in pursuit. He later lifts her up to sit on the counter as she sprawls backwards.

Hello there.

Watch out behind you.

Uh oh.

Here we go.

The video, which went viral after being tweeted out by Guardian Australia journalist Stephanie Convery on Wednesday morning, had nearly 2000 views before it was taken down before 1pm.

In a statement from LJ Hooker head office on behalf of LJ Hooker Bankstown, the franchise said it was "always looking for new ways to market our listings - however, this time we missed the mark".

"We understand that our recent video circulated on social media promoting one of our listings may have been taken out of context by some and for this we apologise," it said.

"We have removed the video from our digital and social media channels."

Reached by phone earlier in the morning prior to the video being pulled, agent Sam Nader said he had already received six calls about it. He insisted the property owner "loves it".

"People are driving past the property every single day," he said. "It's just creative marketing, we wanted to get as many eyes on the property as possible."

Mr Nader said a similar video for another property he sold featuring a model walking through the house been viewed around 250,000 times.

The new video is the first time he's used two models. "I posted it yesterday but had to delete it," he said. "We had a different version which was a bit more raunchy - they got a bit closer."

The listing says the four-bedroom, two-bathroom home is "defined by distinctive and contemporary styling coupled with elegance and luxury throughout" and has been "crafted with attention to detail and no expense spared".

"Offering the ultimate family lifestyle with undeniable quality and comfort over a vast single level floor plan," it says. "Resting on a superb parcel of land it boasts a variety of living spaces with a seamless flow to a marble floored outdoor area, established gardens and in-ground swimming pool."

Mr Nader said the price guide was $1.7 million to $1.8 million. The auction is on Saturday May 11 at 3pm.

