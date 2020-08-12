Intersection to close for upgrades

The intersection will be closed from next Monday.

THE intersection of Thozet Road and Lakes Creek Road will be closed next week until late September for roadworks and the replacement of Frenchmans Creek bridge.

The closure will begin on Monday, August 17 and continue until September 30.

The work, costing $20 million, is meant to improve access to Rockhampton abattoirs.

Sunbus will divert buses during the closure; residents along the bus route and near the closure have been notified.

Department of Transport and Main Roads regional director Dave Grosse said the work was “delivering targeted upgrades to key roads needed for transporting cattle to market”.

“As the designated route for Type 1 road trains accessing the city’s abattoir facilities, sections of the Rockhampton-Emu Park Road are being upgraded,” he said.

“This project will deliver improvements in reliability, productivity and resilience of cattle supply chains.”

The road project is being completed in two stages: the first was funded by the Queensland Government and was finished in February 2017.

Mr Grosse said stage two was “now in full swing”.

“Preparation works began in March 2020 for the replacement of Frenchmans Creek Bridge, which will be demolished and replaced with a new, wider, concrete bridge that will increase capacity and deliver safety improvements.

“The Thozet Road closure will enable the intersection upgrade with Lakes Creek Road to tie in with the approaches to new Frenchmans Creek bridge, ensuring works can continue effectively while minimising impacts to motorists.”

Mr Grosse reminded motorists to remain aware of the changed traffic conditions on Rockhampton-Emu Park Road and thanked motorists for their patience.

“I would like to thank motorists for their understanding while this important project is completed,” he said.

“I would also like to remind motorists to exercise caution when driving through the roadworks and follow the direction of traffic control on site.

The works are part of the Federal Government’s $100 million Northern Australia Beef Roads Program.