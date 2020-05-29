Intersection upgrades ahead of Rocky’s Ring Road project

First look at the Rockhampton Ring Road design.

PLANNING for a number of intersection upgrades has started in Rockhampton, following the unveiling of concept designs for the city’s $1 billion ring road.

Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said the Australian and Queensland Governments were working hard on the massive jointly funded project to deliver safer and more efficient roads for the region.

“Planning includes reviewing intersections specifically between Jellicoe Street/Upper Dawson Road in the south and Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road in the north,” Ms Landry said.

“This follows $157 million worth of upgrades currently underway in Rockhampton’s north.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said the $4.95 million in planning works were part of the Ring Road project and jointly funded by the Australian and Queensland Governments under the $12.6 billion Bruce Highway Upgrade Program.

Queensland Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the project would assess a range of information from transport modelling to examining traffic history and undertaking environmental and cultural heritage investigations.

“By the time the Ring Road gets underway, it will be the largest road project in Queensland,” Mr Bailey said.

“But we don’t want to stop the jobs and progress there, which is why we are planning for further upgrades in Rockhampton.”

Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke said with an average of about 35,000 vehicles per day using the Bruce Highway in Rocky, it was crucial to address congested intersections, safety, travel times and efficiency as the city grew.

“We have seen construction businesses open up new offices in the beef capital because of the work happening now. Roads are a key driver for Rockhampton’s $4.8 billion economy and this is an investment in making sure we attract more business for decades to come,” he said.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said the project team would seek direct feedback from those who regularly used this section of highway, including those who livde and worked nearby.

“With more than 5000 businesses calling the region home, local road upgrades are important to keeping businesses moving and paving the way for more jobs in Central Queensland,” Ms Lauga said.

The $1 billion Bruce Highway – Rockhampton Ring Road project is jointly funded, with the Australian Government committing $800 million and the Queensland Government committing $200 million.

Flynn MP Ken O’Dowd said planning for works such as these would be essential in laying the economic foundations for the post-pandemic economic recovery.

“Queensland is relying on the Federal Government’s record $100 billion pipeline of infrastructure projects to help grow jobs and get the economy moving again on the other side of the coronavirus pandemic,” Mr O’Dowd said.