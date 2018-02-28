Interstate buyers snap up prime CQ property for over $1M

PROPERTY GEM: Southern investors snapped up the former QCWA building in Emu Park sold in a partnership by Kevin Doolan and Andrew Dowie.

YEPPOON REAL ESTATE

INTERSTATE buyers already have exciting renovation plans for a decades old complex on the Capricorn Coast, snapping up the huge property for more than $1 million.

After more than a year on the market and around 30 inspections, the sale of the former Queensland Country Women's Association aged care centre in Emu Park finally settled to a couple from Sydney last week.

Sold in an exclusive partnership with Kev Doolan from Professionals and Andrew Dowie from Yeppoon Real Estate, the duo said the lengthy campaign paid off in the end.

Professionals principal Mr Doolan said the new owners had exciting plans for the 7,588 m sq property, featuring 40 units, 30 en-suited bedrooms and eight permanently rented units with two larger holiday rentals.

"The new owners will start renovations mid-year and plan to turn the complex into accommodation for people in need,” Mr Doolan said.

"They own a similar property in South Tasmania and with their experience, they thought about having a crack on the coast.”

Mr Doolan said after an extensive marketing campaign the new owners saw the property listed for sale online.

The Sydney couple now have plans to move to the Capricorn Coast as well.

"They loved the little town and are happy to have a bit of a sea change,” Mr Doolan said.

Since the former aged care facility was cleared out 10 years ago, Mr Dowie, sales specialist at Yeppoon Real Estate, said it was exciting to see new life breathed into the iconic building.

"It was a good sale, instead of the property getting demolished, the investors will utilise what is there,” he said.

"Permanent tenants live in some of the building which will continue to stay the same, and they will try and rent out the other dwellings”

The initial property was sold to QCWA in August 1990 for just $63,000 before they developed the units in 1994.

Mr Doolan said the association was very pleased with the sale result.

He said this prime commercial sale was a sure sign of positivity in the market, with people starting to notice the region's property gems.

"The market has already started to turn,” he said.

"Interstate buyers are starting to look for our properties and showing real interest.”