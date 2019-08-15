Interstate drug ring 'apex' lost $90,000 on tyre drug stash

AN interstate drug ring estimated to have made $175,000 in profits in 12 weeks has been described as very sophisticated as the 'apex' was convicted.

The Rockhampton District Court yesterday heard the operation included one instance where a drug mule - Peter Michael Ball - was intercepted at Banana on October 1, 2017, carting 737g of marijuana in 26 Cryovac bags hidden inside tyres from Victoria to Mt Morgan, followed by another mule who watched police intercept his co-accused.

The 'apex' - Colin John Underwood - had criminal histories in three states starting with smoking 'Indian hemp' convictions in NSW in 1986 and a conviction for trafficking.

Underwood, 54, pleaded guilty yesterday to one count of trafficking drugs, one supply, two receive tainted property and one possession of mobile phones used in the commission of a crime.

Crown prosecutor Will Slack said Underwood was targeted by police September 26 to December 21, 2017.

He said investigations unravelled Underwood was supplied marijuana by up to five people from Victoria over three months which was sold to 18 customers on 35 occasions, mostly in 142g and 283g batches.

Mr Slack said only one supplier was in regular contact with Underwood.

He said it was estimated the profits from the trafficking would have been about $175,000.

Defence barrister Jacob Robson said Underwood was set to receive $90,000 for the 26 Cryovac bags on delivery to a Mt Morgan customer which was lost when Ball was intercepted.

Ball was sentenced in August 2018 for his role in the organisation.

Mr Slack said Underwood was intercepted in Banana on December 17, 2017, with $16,450 cash stashed in his partner's handbag which was suspected to be proceeds of drug sales.

He said police searched Underwood's Victorian home and located three mobile phones which were used to communicate coded drug sale messages.

Mr Slack said police also searched his Glendale home in Rockhampton.

Mr Robson said Underwood was introduced to marijuana when he was 12-13 by an aunt and smoked it daily during the offending period.

He said his client had mostly lived in Victoria, had worked in circuses and travelling shows before moving into the meatworks industry where he contracted Q fever.

Mr Robson said Underwood also had diabetes type 2, sleep apnoea, emphysema, arthritis, leptospirosis and had a cancer removed from his left eye which has left him vision impaired.

He said his client planned to move back to Victoria with his partner - who was in court with Underwood's two sons - when Underwood is released from prison.

Mr Robson said Underwood had a house in Victoria he bought after being awarded $180,000 compensation in a settlement from a lawsuit after he was injured due to excessive force used by police officers in a watchhouse.

Underwood's previous trafficking conviction was after he was found in possessing of marijuana and a hydroponic set-up.

Judge Michael Burnett said this trafficking was quite sophisticated in its method of bringing the drugs over two state borders.

He said there were two mules - one driving the drugs and the other keeping watch on the first one.

Judge Burnett said Underwood appeared to be the "apex” of the trafficking organisation.

He sentenced Underwood to 5.5 years prison, declared 533 days pre-sentence custody and set parole eligibility on December 24, 2019.