Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TRAFFIC CRASH: A vehicle has crashed on Upper Dawson Rd, close to the Bruce Highway.
TRAFFIC CRASH: A vehicle has crashed on Upper Dawson Rd, close to the Bruce Highway. Google Maps
Breaking

'Intoxicated' driver allegedly involved in CQ crash

Leighton Smith
by
24th Nov 2018 11:52 AM

EARLY reports indicate an intoxicated driver crashed their vehicle in Allenstown this morning.

The crash involving a blue Commodore sedan, is believed to have occurred at 10.30am this morning on Upper Dawson Rd, Allenstown, close to Frank Forde Park and the Bruce Highway.

TRAFFIC CRASH: A vehicle has crashed on Upper Dawson Rd, close to the Bruce Highway.
TRAFFIC CRASH: A vehicle has crashed on Upper Dawson Rd, close to the Bruce Highway. Google Maps

Two Queensland Police vehicles are currently on the scene.

Officers confirmed that no one was injured or trapped in the vehicle and investigations are continuing.

More to follow.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    'Ridiculous' loss of car over $150 dispute with ex

    premium_icon 'Ridiculous' loss of car over $150 dispute with ex

    Crime "You used your car as a weapon to scare them, went over the gutter and into a car that went into a house”

    Mark Knowles scores a spot in Qld's top 100 sportspeople

    Mark Knowles scores a spot in Qld's top 100 sportspeople

    Sport See who else made the list in this epic countdown.

    Yeppoon mayor shares thoughts on Cap Coast future

    premium_icon Yeppoon mayor shares thoughts on Cap Coast future

    Council News FUTURE projects expected to bring up to $1.5 billion to area

    Local Partners