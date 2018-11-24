'Intoxicated' driver allegedly involved in CQ crash

TRAFFIC CRASH: A vehicle has crashed on Upper Dawson Rd, close to the Bruce Highway.

EARLY reports indicate an intoxicated driver crashed their vehicle in Allenstown this morning.

The crash involving a blue Commodore sedan, is believed to have occurred at 10.30am this morning on Upper Dawson Rd, Allenstown, close to Frank Forde Park and the Bruce Highway.

Two Queensland Police vehicles are currently on the scene.

Officers confirmed that no one was injured or trapped in the vehicle and investigations are continuing.

More to follow.