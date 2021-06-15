Introducing your dedicated Morning Bulletin team

We get it. Journalists can be as popular as some politicians.

Here in the Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast regions however, the people bringing you the news not only live and work locally but also genuinely want the best future for our region.

So, as we prepare for The Morning Bulletin to find its new home with its own dedicated landing page on the Courier Mail, I‘d like to reintroduce you to the people on the ground and encourage you to reach out if you see common interests and story subjects you’d like to see covered.

Editor of The Morning Bulletin, Melanie Plane.

Melanie Plane, Editor

For those who are not familiar with my background, I am a born and bred Rockhampton local, with family right across the Central Queensland region.

I was a Frenchville State School and then North Rockhampton State High School girl, who was lucky enough to land a cadetship at The Morning Bulletin in my first year studying journalism at CQUniversity.

I grew up in a sports-mad family and spent most of my childhood zipping around the Kenrick Tucker Velodrome with my three brothers, before later trying my hand at Aussie rules – much to my South Australia-born father’s delight.

With a passion for sport, I happily spent the first two years of my career on the Bully’s sports desk, covering everything from lawn bowls to bull riding.

After attending the scene of a few breaking news incidents, I caught the general news bug and soon made the move into crime, court, council and business reporting.

A year or so later and I took on the digital producer role at the Bully, starting my working day at 6am to keep the website ticking over.

After five years at the Bully I made the move north with my fiance James to join the Daily Mercury team in Mackay in late 2017 and developed my career further by moving into a chief of staff role, before a lengthy stint as acting editor and then deputy editor.

But I missed my home town and the buzz of the Bully newsroom, so when the opportunity to return to Rocky presented itself in late 2019 – James and I took off back down the highway with our labrador Louie in tow.

I returned to the Bully as deputy editor, and when former editor and my long-time mentor Frazer Pearce made the decision to move on, I was fortunate enough to step into his shoes.

It’s hard to believe that was almost 12 months ago.

While at times challenging, it has been an incredibly rewarding first year as editor of The Morning Bulletin. In my role I also edit Emerald’s Central Queensland News and oversee management of The Observer in Gladstone.

Like many of you, I was devastated by last year‘s closure of our print titles. The digital transition has been a bumpy road, but the support from the Central Queensland community has been incredible.

I love where I live, I love telling the stories of our region’s residents every day, and I am wholly committed to ensuring our dedicated team rises to our next challenge buoyed by a faster, easier to navigate website and user-friendly app.

Email: melanie.plane@news.com.au

The Observer editor & The Morning Bulletin deputy editor Darryn Nufer at Gladstone's East Shores precinct.

Darryn Nufer, Deputy Editor

Darryn and I have a lot in common – while a few years apart, funnily enough we both attended the same primary school, high school and university before finding ourselves at the Bully.

We’re also both what I like to call Bully boomerangs – we both left the publication before finding ourselves back at the start again.

Darryn’s first stint at the Bully was for 11 years – the last five of those in the role of chief of staff after periods working as a copyeditor and initial as a journalist.

He returned to the Bully in July, 2019, as a senior reporter following a one-year stint as editor of an independent newspaper and a seven-year stint in a public relations/media and communications job.

Darryn stepped into the deputy editor role in September 2020 and is also the editor of The Observer in Gladstone.

You will also regularly find Darryn at the Capricorn Coast, where he covers council and court matters.

Email: darryn.nufer@news.com.au

The Morning Bulletin's sports editor Pam McKay with Wallabies legend Stephen Moore.

Pam McKay, Sports Editor

Pam is the sports editor with the Bully, but also enjoys writing local business and human interest stories.

She was previously a general news reporter and copyeditor with the publication, after joining the team in 2013.

Originally from the Fraser Coast, Pam worked for the Chronicle for many years as a reporter.

While various codes reduced or cancelled their seasons due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Pam has been determined to continue delivering sports coverage in challenging circumstances over the past 12 months and has been the driving force behind the Bulletin’s livestream sport initiative.

With spectators banned from many sporting events in the past year, this has allowed parents to watch their children play from the comfort of their own homes.

Livestream action kicks off again in Rockhampton today, with the Cowboys Challenge and Aaron Payne Cup competitions lives on our website throughout today.

Outside of work, Pam loves photography, music, cooking and sport – particularly hockey.

Email: pam.mckay@news.com.au

ROCKY RIVER RUN 21: the Morning Bulletin team

Vanessa Jarrett, Senior Reporter

Vanessa has been part of the Morning Bulletin team for many years now, making the move to Rockhampton in 2017 after starting her career at The Central Telegraph in Biloela.

Vanessa is the Bully’s lead Rockhampton Regional Council reporter, and also has her finger on the pulse with the latest business and development news.

She also regularly files articles on lawsuits and court claims.

Vanessa has had a busy year so far, having covered the many changes around the council table and also leading the Bully’s coverage of Beef Australia 2021.

Outside of work, Vanessa is a social butterfly and also enjoys craft projects.

Email: vanessa.jarrett@news.com.au

Kerri-Anne Mesner, Senior Reporter

Kerri-Anne is a part of the furniture in the Bully office, having been with the team for about 10 years now.

While these days she spends most of her days in the courtroom covering magistrates, district and supreme matters as the Bully’s lead court reporter, she has a background in political reporting and digital production.

Kerri-Anne began her journalism career at Townsville in 2004 and before the Bulletin, spent time at The Observer in Gladstone,

Outside of work, she is very creative and enjoys sketching and painting. She also loves hiking, cooking and reading.

Email: kerri-anne.mesner@news.com.au

Aden Stokes, reporter

Aden Stokes, Senior Reporter

A born and bred Rockhampton local, Aden started his career in 2017 at the Central Queensland News in Emerald, before later joining the Bully team.

He specialises in court and crime reporting, along with entertainment and property.

Aden also regularly works as a digital producer, covering breaking news and events across the region.

Email: aden.stokes@news.com.au

Jann Houley, Photojournalist

With a camera in one hand and a pen in the other, Jann loves capturing the news across the Rockhampton region.

She has been with the Bully team since 2018 having had a long career in the communication industry.

Jann, originally from Mackay, has a passion for human interest and entertainment reporting, as well as breaking news.

She is particularly fond of musical theatre, having spent countless hours performing on the stage herself.

Outside of work, Jann enjoys gardening with her beloved cats in tow, catching the latest movie at the cinema, travelling and browsing the region’s markets and events.

Email: jann.houley@news.com.au

Timothy Cox, reporter

Timothy Cox, Reporter

A Melbourne boy, Tim swapped the city for the regions in 2019 when he landed his first journalism job at the Central Queensland News in Emerald.

And he’s proof regional newsrooms are still invaluable training grounds for budding young reporters.

In July 2020 he waved goodbye to Emerald and joined the Bully team in Rockhampton.

Tim is a passionate political and health reporter, and has cut his teeth covering the various local elections this year, as well as the ongoing pandemic.

Tim is the Bully’s dedicated evening reporter, and often works into the night to deliver the latest breaking news from across the region.

Email: timothy.cox@news.com.au

Lachlan Berlin, reporter

Lachlan Berlin, Reporter

The newest member of the Bully team, Lachlan Berlin is a budding young reporter who moved to the region about three months ago.

A Dalby boy, Lachlan completed his university studies at the University of Southern Queensland.

He previously spent time in the Surat Basin, filing for the Dalby Herald, Chinchilla News, Roma Western Star, Charleville Western Times for 12 months.

During his team at The Morning Bulletin, Lachlan has developed a passion for the surrounding regions and regularly travels to Biloela and the Capricorn Coast to cover council and court.

He is also passionate about politics.

Email: lachlan.berlin@news.com.au

Journalist Aden Stokes, sports editor Pam McKay and editor Melanie Plane

PART OF A POWERFUL TEAM

Just as we are committed, so too are our colleagues across Queensland who deliver the latest breaking news to keep you in the know.

And the best part is your local news subscription gets you access to the best reporting on local, state, national and international affairs.

Yes, your digital subscription to The Morning Bulletin gives you unlimited access to all our online content and stories as well as premium access to The Courier Mail.

Here is the best way to maximise the benefits of your local news subscription.

To activate your complimentary access to The Courier Mail follow the steps below:

Click here, then follow these prompts:

– Go to My Profile and log in

– Go to My Rewards

– Click the activate now button or copy activation hyperlink

Sign up on The Courier Mail website – we recommend you use the same email address and password as you‘ve used for our website to avoid confusion.

Activating your complimentary Courier Mail subscription also gives you access to Sydney‘s Daily Telegraph, Melbourne’s Herald Sun, the NT News, The Mercury in Hobart and the Adelaide Advertiser whenever you like.

You can also access all of our regional titles.

This same login for The Courier Mail will also work on other News sites.

GREAT REWARDS ON OFFER

By activating your Courier Mail subscription, you also have access to News’ tremendous +Rewards program.

It includes exclusive offers, tickets, ebooks and unique experiences. The offers are updated regularly and are worth hundreds of dollars each year, so make sure you make the most of them. You can check them out here.

THE COURIER MAIL APP

Once you‘ve activated your Courier Mail subscription, make sure to also download The Courier Mail app – click here for Apple or here for Android.

Once you‘ve downloaded and logged in you can access the digital print edition of The Courier Mail, personalise your news feed and follow your favourite sections, topics and columnists.

How to get help

Still unsure or want more information? Contact our Customer Service team on 1300 361 604.

Originally published as Introducing your dedicated Morning Bulletin team