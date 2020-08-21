Menu
An unknown offender has stolen property from a vehicle in Rockhampton.
News

Intruder breaks into home, steals goods as owners sleep

kaitlyn smith
21st Aug 2020 4:49 PM
POLICE are urging residents across Rockhampton to remain vigilant following a string of property thefts this past week.

Queensland police say an offender remains at large after smashing two louvres at a Campbell St home near Rockhampton CBD.

The incident occurred between August 19 and 20 while the occupants of the home were inside asleep.

Police attended two separate incidents involving property theft across Rockhampton this week.
It is understood the offender entered the property, stealing a quantity of electronic equipment.

A second incident at a property in Wandal saw the theft of possessions from a ute.

Police allege an unknown offender removed gardening equipment from the tray.

The incident occurred between Wednesday and Thursday this week.

Residents are reminded to ensure the security of their property by locking up properly.

Report any suspicious behaviour to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

