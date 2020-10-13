Intruders beat Rocky resident in pre-dawn invasion

A GRACEMERE resident has woken to nightmarish scenes after he was assaulted by two men who broke into his home early Monday morning.

Police allege the two males entered the Landerer Close property around 5am yesterday before assaulting the resident.

The first suspect is described as caucasian, 170cm tall and slim in build with a moustache.

He was reportedly wearing a black hoodie at the time of the incident.

The second male is described as dark in complexion, around 190cm tall with long black hair.

He was reported to be wearing a blue or black bandana across his face, as well as a dark-coloured hoodie.

Unfortunately, the frightening incident is one in a number of crimes to have taken place across the Rockhampton region this past week.

Police are also appealing for assistance in relation to the break and enter of a Patrick St address at Allenstown between October 11 and 12.

An unknown number of offenders are alleged to have gained entry to the property by damaging the front door – making significant noise in the process.

A small amount of money and cigarettes were stolen during the incident.

In a separate incident, unknown offenders managed to cut through the rear fence of a business to enter its yard area and remove property.

Copper tubes and cabling were taken from an excavator located in the yard.

At least three vehicles across the region were also targeted for theft between October 9 and 12.

The cars – parked at Eichelberger St, Frenchville, George St at Rockhampton City and Olympic Ave, Gracemere – all had property stolen from inside.

Police have once again urged all residents to be vigilant with the security of their property.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.