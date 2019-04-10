Intrust bottom runners go head to head in 'fiery' clash

RUGBY LEAGUE: After a series of disappointing losses, the Central Queensland Capras will be a win against Papua New Guinea Hunters this Saturday.

The two teams, sitting respectively, at 13th and 14th on the ladder will be both "desperate to get a win” at Emerald's McIndoe Park.

"Obviously PNG will be looking for their first win,” Capras coach David Faiumu said.

"They're quite explosive and I don't expect any different from them.

"They run fast and hard and with intent. That's just their style of footy.

"We're looking to get some momentum and build some confidence with a win.

"It will be pretty fiery.”

After a less than ideal start to the season and with 18 more games to go, Faiumu has been sure to keep enjoyment in training.

"Whilst still ticking off all boxes in terms of getting things right,” he said.

"We're here for the long haul. We're not going anywhere.

"Camaraderie and spirits are still nice and high.”

Training has taken a "clinical” turn, with a focus on building pressure and improving discipline.

"Not giving away penalties as we get errors off the back of that, setting ourselves up at the start of the game and having enough energy to attack and limit our mistakes,” Faiumu said.

"If we can hold onto the ball and get a fair amount of possession, we'll have the energy to throw more attack and defence.”

Faiumu said the team's first regional area engagement will be a perfect opportunity for the club, including the U20s and U18s to step up, as well as get involved in their Central West community.

”There's a lot of history there. We've had a lot of players from out that way,” he said.

The team will also be engaging with local children, signing autographs, posters and hosting skill sessions.

"We'll be doing a skill session on Friday day and on Saturday morning and will run academies on Sunday morning as well,” he said.

"It's going to be a jam-packed couple of days.

"We're looking forward to getting out there and seeing smiles on all the kids' faces.”

Faiumu said 3000 people are expected to turn out for the round six clash.

"Hopefully we can get a win for the club,” he said.

"QRL operations manager Cameron Stallard and Allan McIndoe have put a lot of effort in the background to make it enjoyable.

"It's not just for us, but for the community and the kids as well.

"The more we can go out there and celebrate league, we help the whole CQ league.”

Faiumu encouraged fans to come out and support the Capras sides on the weekend.

"It's the U18s' last game for the season so they're looking to go out on a high,” he said.

Round six

Capras v PNG at McIndoe Park, Emerald.

Saturday April 13 at 6.35pm.