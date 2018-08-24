Invest in Rockhampton's CBD heart

WITH a diverse range of well-priced houses and units, Rockhampton City is an affordable option for buyers which attracts them to the suburb.

The heart of Rockhampton, where the mighty Fitzroy flows through, separating both the northern and southern sides of our city, lays the city centre - the pulse that pumps life across the entire region.

The increasing number of services now available, including stronger health, dining and retail sectors also makes this suburb a practical location for any buyer.

Ruth Beaumont, from Pat O'Driscoll Real Estate, said Rockhampton riverbank's recent beautification was the suburb's major drawcard which had given the city a stylish touch, along with a diverse range of dining options.

Affordability is inviting for young families.

The city is attractive to apartment lifestyle buyers, which include empty nesters and double income couples with no children.

Located just 10-15 minutes from most locations within the region, this area is seeing a growing trend to return back to the roots with an increased demand for inner city living with high-rise apartments being favourable, especially for both retirees and working professionals. Convenience and beauty blend to provide you the ultimate living, here in the heart of Rockhampton.”

Neil Fisher, councillor of Rockhampton Regional council said in 2017: "One of the advantages to the CBD is the implementation of new technologies which means that what was once a perception of the central business districts being seen as tired, boring and unattractive, is now being changed.”

As the CBD is revitalised with the support of the council and local entrepreneurs, it is transforming it into a hub and addressing the needs of the young adults with the free WiFi as well as the opportunities for start-up businesses.

This is just the beginning of many changes that are planned for the upcoming years.”

For those that have a real interest in fishing, this region is the perfect answer for those that have no time to travel to coastal fishing spots.

The river, right in the centre of our city, offers the opportunity for many to bring home a prized catch with barramundi often being recorded up to 1m in length.

Nothing beats a little healthy competition and with this comes the annual Barra Bounty which Rockhampton hosts, right here in the centre of our city. The bounty is a community-based event in which scores of families join to compete in many categories offering scores of prizes and of course, memories. With the boat ramps into the Fitzroy River being easily accessible, you can sneak away from the office late in the afternoon for a few hours, or perhaps you might prefer to join other locals along the bank of the river to catch some salmon.

Quay Street is becoming very much the social event hub of our region with the recent success of the Rockhampton River Festival.

The revitalisation of the riverbank will make the city even more family friendly. Imagine your family sitting in the late afternoon watching the children play in the playgrounds or waterpark among the landscaped bank overlooking the Fitzroy and then strolling towards a number of fine dining restaurants lining the bank for an evening meal. An active and healthy lifestyle is encouraged with the ongoing developments of the region, encouraging more to enjoy the outdoors.

You will often see many locals running or walking and utilising this track that takes in both the north and south bank of the Fitzroy, including the historic Alexandra Railway Bridge through to the Rockhampton's Fitzroy River Bridge.

The best kept secret of the Rockhampton CBD is the Rockhampton Art Gallery which has one of the best art collections in Regional Australia. Consistent Innovation and opportunity to our region is being implemented from the art gallery with the winter monthly art markets and professional art lessons offered. A visit to the Art Gallery is no longer just looking at art collections of the old masters, but rather reinventing the whole cultural experience. Leanne Fenech from Pat O'Driscoll Real Estate, said in 2017 "everyone loves the waterfront which is why the revitalisation of the riverfront will add more excitement.”

It's clear to say that Rockhampton city is a key feature of our region which will only develop and grow further over time.

With the ongoing support of our council and all of the business owners within our CBD, which breathes life into the economy, the city will go from strength to strength.

Plant your roots, invest in the heart of our city.