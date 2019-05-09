Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Woman reportedly hit by bus on corner of Denham and Bolsover Streets
Woman reportedly hit by bus on corner of Denham and Bolsover Streets Allan Reinikka ROK090519acrash1
Breaking

Investigation continues after woman struck by bus

Jack Evans
by
9th May 2019 8:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 8.20pm: A QUEENSLAND Police Service spokesperson has confirmed a bus came in contact with a woman in Rockhampton's CBD earlier today.

Police said the incident, which occurred on the corner of Bolsover and Denham Sts was still under investigation.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 11am.

11:15am: A WOMAN has been reportedly struck by a bus on the corner of Bolsover St and Denham St.

The woman's injuries appeared non-life threatening as she sat upright on the road awaiting transportation.

Multiple police, ambulance and fire crews attended the scene and Denham St heading west was subsequently closed.

Police appeared to be questioning multiple witnesses on the scene.

The woman was transported to Rockhampton Hospital and her condition is currently unknown.

More to come.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Alleged Woorabinda gun shooter faces court

    premium_icon Alleged Woorabinda gun shooter faces court

    Crime The Woorabinda man was alleged to have fired a loaded rifle in the town centre

    • 9th May 2019 8:00 PM
    Adani puts all cards on the table over job figures

    premium_icon Adani puts all cards on the table over job figures

    News Rockhampton and Townsville earmarked for the potential jobs

    • 9th May 2019 8:00 PM
    Outsider 'experts', dodgy contractors bleeding transporters

    premium_icon Outsider 'experts', dodgy contractors bleeding transporters

    News National Transport Commission warns treasury industry is in freefall

    • 9th May 2019 7:30 PM
    Clever Cooper puts entrepreneurial skills to the test

    premium_icon Clever Cooper puts entrepreneurial skills to the test

    News You may remember he's the guy behind Tees By Cooper

    • 9th May 2019 7:28 PM