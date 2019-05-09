Investigation continues after woman struck by bus

Woman reportedly hit by bus on corner of Denham and Bolsover Streets

UPDATE 8.20pm: A QUEENSLAND Police Service spokesperson has confirmed a bus came in contact with a woman in Rockhampton's CBD earlier today.

Police said the incident, which occurred on the corner of Bolsover and Denham Sts was still under investigation.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 11am.

11:15am: A WOMAN has been reportedly struck by a bus on the corner of Bolsover St and Denham St.

The woman's injuries appeared non-life threatening as she sat upright on the road awaiting transportation.

Multiple police, ambulance and fire crews attended the scene and Denham St heading west was subsequently closed.

Police appeared to be questioning multiple witnesses on the scene.

The woman was transported to Rockhampton Hospital and her condition is currently unknown.

More to come.