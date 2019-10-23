Investigation launched into cause of Peregian bushfire

More than 100 firefighters rushed to the latest Peregian blaze, bringing it under control with the help of waterbombing helicopters. Photo: Lachie Millard

FIRE crews are mopping up after stopping a blaze in Peregian this morning that started in bush near a carpark north of Coolum and quickly spread north along beachfront vegetation driven by south easterly winds.

Acting Rural Fire Services area director Andrew Allan said an investigation would be launched on Thursday into the cause of the blaze that spread quickly.

Mr Allan said the blaze had raced northward before volunteer rural brigades, QFES and National Parks and Wildlife crews stopped it short of Lorikeet Drive in Peregian Beach.

The fire ripped through vegetation left intact after firefighters managed during last month's Peregian to contain it west of the David Low Way roundabout.

An estimated 100 firefighters quickly swung into action this morning including 15 to 20 rural brigades from Beerwah and District in the south to Tinbeerwah in the north and west to Belli Park.

"It's absolutely under control now," Mr Allan said.

"We're starting to release crews."

The McDermott Aviation firebombing helicopter was able to deliver up to 3000 litres of water at a time onto hot spots as firefighters created containment lines to bring the blaze under control.

McDermott Aviation executive Simon McDermott said the chopper drew water from the Coolum Aquapark, loading 3000 litres within 10 seconds through and electronically operated snorkel.

The pilot was directed from above by an air attack co-ordinator in another McDermott aircraft with the machine capable of delivering a single dump or multiple dumps through control doors.

Mr McDermott said the pilot had to be on the ball, adjusting power as the load lightened.

At full capacity the load equalled 3000kg in weight.