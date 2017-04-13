30°
Investigation reveals every single Rockhampton blackspot

Geoff Egan
13th Apr 2017

ELEVEN people have been killed in 15 years at one of central Queensland's deadliest blackspots - but the Queensland Government hopes a $5.2 million upgrade of the Bruce Hwy at Marlborough will save lives.

An analysis of 15 years of government crash data has revealed 11 people have been killed in nine crashes on the highway on either side of the Marlborough turnoff.

Seven of those deaths occurred in crashes involving trucks.

QLD Road Fatalities 2001-2016

Explore the map or scroll through widgets to interact with the data

The tragic history of our region's deadliest highway is revealed as police plead with drivers to take care on Queensland roads over the Easter break.

Three people were killed in two crashes on the stretch in 2015 alone.

In August 2015, a 50-year-old motorcyclist was killed when he swerved to avoid a kangaroo and collided with a vehicle travelling south.

In October 2015, a 19-year-old German backpacker driving a station wagon and a 40-year-old South Australian truck driver were killed when their vehicles collided just south of Marlborough.

A Department of Transport and Main Roads spokeswoman said a new truck driver rest area would be built along with three intersection upgrades that would be completed later this year.

"We are delivering a $5.2 million project as part of the Bruce Hwy Safety Package north of Rockhampton to upgrade three intersections and construct a new heavy vehicle rest area," she said.

"The works to upgrade the Bruce Hwy intersections at Atkinsons Rd, Raspberry Creek Rd and Kooltandra Rd and construction of the rest area began in November 2016 and are expected to be completed and open to traffic by mid-year."

The spokeswoman said new widened centrelines on the Bruce Hwy had nearly halved the death toll.

READ MORE: HALF OF ROCKHAMPTON'S ROAD DEATHS HAPPEN ON HIGH SPEED ROADS

Crash records also show major inter-city highways are some of deadliest roads in Queensland.

Four in 10 Rockhampton road deaths between 2001 and 2016 occurred on either the Bruce or Captain Cook Hwys.

The TMR spokeswoman said said major roads like the Bruce Hwy could soon be home to new point-to-point speed cameras.

She said two point-to-point systems would be installed every year on Queensland roads over the next three years. But their locations have not been determined.

Point-to-point cameras measure a vehicle's average speed between two points on a road.

"New sites are selected based on crash data. Both TMR and Queensland Police prioritise continuous lengths of roads that exhibit a significant history of speed camera criteria crashes in the preceding five years," she said.

"This assessment process determines the potential locations of new point-to-point camera sites."

So far, the cameras are only installed at the Sunshine Coast on the Bruce Hwy and on the Mount Lindesay Hwy in Logan.

A leading road safety expert believes installing point-to-point speed cameras along regional highways could save lives.

The George Institute for Public Health injury division head Rebecca Ivers said the speed cameras and better quality roads were key to reducing Queensland's road toll.

"Simple road engineering can help improve safety on curves, but as police cannot enforce speed limits across our vast road network, utilisation of other speed management systems like point-to-point cameras would help significantly to manage safety," she said.

She said council and state government road planning needed to consider all road users - not just cars.

"Road safety is not just about cars and drivers, and government has an important job in making sure all road users can travel safely," she said.

OUR DEADLIEST ROADS

  • Bruce Hwy 20 deaths
  • Capricorn Hwy 18 deaths
  • Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd 10 deaths
  • Burnett Hwy 9 deaths
  • Rockhampton-Emu Park Rd 4 deaths

* Road deaths 2001-2016

- ARM NEWSDESK

Topics:  blackspot blackspot funding bruce highway fatal crashes map marlborough road safety rockhampton

