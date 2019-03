ABSOLUTELY GUTTED: The Wandal Rd home fire is being treated as suspicious. Neighbours were evicted as fireys fought the blaze as it was feared the fire would spread.

ABSOLUTELY GUTTED: The Wandal Rd home fire is being treated as suspicious. Neighbours were evicted as fireys fought the blaze as it was feared the fire would spread. Vanessa Jarrett

ROCKHAMPTON Police are still investigating a home that was destroyed by fire Sunday night.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to the home off Wandal Rd at 11.45pm.

It was reported no one was injured in the fire.

Queensland Police said the fire is being treated as suspicious with investigations continuing into how it started.

Investigators would like to hear from anyone with information.