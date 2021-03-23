Menu
Police are investigating a man's death at Norman Gardens on March 22, 2021. Picture: Jann Houley
Crime

Investigations continue into suspicious death

Aden Stokes
27th Mar 2021 9:30 AM
Investigations are ongoing into a suspicious death in Norman Gardens on Monday.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police had not charged anyone over the alleged incident as of Saturday morning.

Emergency services were called to reports of an alleged assault at an address in Cypress Avenue just after midday.

A 51-year-old man had allegedly sustained a single stab wound to his chest.

He was transported to hospital where he later died.

A 48-year-old woman, also from Norman Gardens, was assisting police with their inquiries.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or local police. Quote this reference number: QP2100543900.

