House fire on Kingfisher Parade, Norman Gardens, on Tuesday, May 4. Picture: Timothy Cox
House fire on Kingfisher Parade, Norman Gardens, on Tuesday, May 4. Picture: Timothy Cox
Crime

Investigations continue into suspicious house fire

Aden Stokes
5th May 2021 9:10 AM
Investigations are ongoing into a suspicious house fire in Norman Gardens on Tuesday.

Emergency services were called to the house on Kingfisher Parade about 11am and upon arrival the single storey dwelling was found to be well involved.

No one was home at the time.

A crime scene was established.

Emergency services on scene at a house fire on Kingfisher Parade, Norman Gardens, on Tuesday, May 4. Picture: Timothy Cox
Emergency services on scene at a house fire on Kingfisher Parade, Norman Gardens, on Tuesday, May 4. Picture: Timothy Cox

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police had not charged anyone over the alleged incident as of Wednesday morning.

The spokesman said police were on scene, with scientific officers arriving from Brisbane later in the day.

He said the cause of the fire was under investigation.

