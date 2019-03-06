Investigations into a suspected arson attack have closed

Emergency services at a fire at the rear of Brunches on Musgrave St, North Rockhampton.

INVESTIGATIONS into a suspicious fire at a popular Rockhampton restaurant have officially closed.

In late June last year, North Rockhampton business Brunch's was destroyed in a suspected arson attack.

CCTV image of a woman was released however Queensland Police said investigations found the fire to be non-suspicious after a review of CCTV indicated the fire originated in the rear office where an old fax machine was placed.

The case was closed at the end of last year when the incident was deemed to be non-suspicious.

Investigators have advised the business owners of the outcome.