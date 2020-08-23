Investigations into alleged glassing ongoing

POLICE investigations into an alleged glassing attack at Mount Morgan on August 14 are continuing.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman this morning said no charges had been laid as yet.

On Friday, August 14, police were called to Crown St, Mount Morgan, shortly after 7pm following a report a man had a glass smashed in his face.

The alleged offender fled the scene and a police search got underway.

A 35-year-old man was arrested at Coronation Dr, Mount Morgan, about 8.20pm on the night of the incident and was taken into custody.

The 20-year-old alleged victim, who sustained facial injuries, was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to Rockhampton Hospital.

