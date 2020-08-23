Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police investigations into the Mount Morgan incident continue.
Police investigations into the Mount Morgan incident continue.
News

Investigations into alleged glassing ongoing

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
23rd Aug 2020 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE investigations into an alleged glassing attack at Mount Morgan on August 14 are continuing.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman this morning said no charges had been laid as yet.

On Friday, August 14, police were called to Crown St, Mount Morgan, shortly after 7pm following a report a man had a glass smashed in his face.

The alleged offender fled the scene and a police search got underway.

A 35-year-old man was arrested at Coronation Dr, Mount Morgan, about 8.20pm on the night of the incident and was taken into custody.

The 20-year-old alleged victim, who sustained facial injuries, was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to Rockhampton Hospital.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Man allegedly glassed in violent Mount Morgan attack

Man arrested after brutal alleged glassing attack

alleged glassing crown street mount morgan
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man in his 70s has died in hospital after crash

        Premium Content Man in his 70s has died in hospital after crash

        News Paramedics were called to the scene just after 9am on Saturday morning

        GARDENING COLUMN: All about daisies

        Premium Content GARDENING COLUMN: All about daisies

        News Check out The Morning Bulletin’s gardening guru Neil Fisher’s latest column here...

        What’s on around the grounds this weekend

        Premium Content What’s on around the grounds this weekend

        Sport CQ Blasters Battle Royale 5 part of an action-packed program.