MOTEL DEATH: MOTEL DEATH: Police combed the scene where the man was found dead. Contributed
Investigations into mystery motel death continue

Maddelin McCosker
21st Sep 2018 6:00 PM
MYSTERY still surrounds the death of a 35 year-old Yeppoon man who was found dead in an Rockhampton motel room last month.

The man was discovered by staff of a Gladstone Road motel on the 26th of August.

A forensic team combed the room for evidence, and in the days following the discovery police were unable to confirm a cause of death.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachy from Rockhampton CIB said after police and forensic processed the crime scene, the case was handed to the coroner to prepare a report.

Police media yesterday said investigations are ongoing following an autopsy, with police still following a number of lines of inquiry.

Police are reportedly looking at phone calls and test messages that relate the death of the man.

Police media were unable to comment on or confirm cause of death, but have previously said there was no indication that foul play was involved.

