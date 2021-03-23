Investigations into Norman Gardens suspicious death continue

Police are investigating a man's death at Norman Gardens on Monday. Picture: Jann Houley

Investigations into a suspicious death in Norman Gardens on Monday are continuing.

Emergency services were called to reports of an assault at an address in Cypress Avenue just after midday.

Upon arriving at the scene, police saw a 51-year-old man who had allegedly sustained a single stab wound to his chest.

He was transported to hospital where he later died.

A 48-year-old woman, also from Norman Gardens, was assisting police with their inquiries.

According to a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman, police have not charged anyone over the alleged incident as of Thursday morning.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or local police. Quote this reference number: QP2100543900.