Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The remains of a turtle was found along the Pioneer River in Mackay. Picture: Mick Barker
The remains of a turtle was found along the Pioneer River in Mackay. Picture: Mick Barker
Environment

Investigations launched after turtle remains found

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@dailymercury.com.au
24th Oct 2019 9:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Department of Environment and Science is investigating after turtle remains were found along the Pioneer River.

It is understood the department was alerted to the find yesterday afternoon and at this stage it is unknown why the turtle was killed.

 

DES are investigating after turtle remains were found along the Pioneer River.
DES are investigating after turtle remains were found along the Pioneer River.

 

A DES spokeswoman said the department had received reports that many fish frames and two turtle flippers had been discarded together on the bank of the Pioneer River.

"DES officers are investigating this incident," the spokeswoman said.

The maximum penalty for illegally killing a marine turtle is $133,000.

 

Aerial iphone image of Mackay city and Pioneer River
Aerial iphone image of Mackay city and Pioneer River

 

"The Pioneer River is known Croc Country and people in the area are reminded to always be Crocwise," the DES spokeswoman said.

"People should not feed crocodiles or leave fish scraps or other deceased marine life near the water's edge or at boat ramps, as this could attract crocodiles and put people in danger."

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact DES on 1300 130 372 or Crime stoppers on 1800 333 000.

environment mackay mackay region pioneer river turtles
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    COURT: 25 people appearing in Rocky court today

    premium_icon COURT: 25 people appearing in Rocky court today

    News See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

    • 24th Oct 2019 8:30 AM
    SMOOTH SAILING: Couple tie the knot on the high seas

    premium_icon SMOOTH SAILING: Couple tie the knot on the high seas

    News The bridal party hid in the wheelhouse until the boat was anchored and the ceremony...

    Morning Rewind: Disgraced CQ cop dismissed

    Morning Rewind: Disgraced CQ cop dismissed

    News From the Federal Court case against JM Kelly to CQ coming out on top for the...

    • 24th Oct 2019 8:13 AM