Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Adam Kirsty Bailey shared this photo to Facebook as a Gracemere home goes up in flames.
Adam Kirsty Bailey shared this photo to Facebook as a Gracemere home goes up in flames. Adam Kirsty Bailey
News

Investigators reveal cause of Gracemere house fire

by Jessica Powell
22nd Mar 2018 11:20 AM

FOUL play has been ruled out in a house fire which destroyed a two-storey Gracemere home yesterday.

The Fire Investigation Unit was called in as flames engulfed 13 Rahima Court.

Rahima Ct Gracemere house fire.
Rahima Ct Gracemere house fire. Allan Reinikka ROK210318afire10

A Queensland Police spokeswoman confirmed an electrical fault is believed to be the cause of the blaze.

Tenant Natascha Shoey yesterday confirmed via a Facebook post her family had "lost everything” on the day they were supposed to be moving out.

Rahima Ct Gracemere house fire.
Rahima Ct Gracemere house fire. Allan Reinikka ROK210318afire4

"Everything wasn't out yet. Everything gone. Yes mine and my partners house. BMW's gone, Subaru's gone. Everything. We are devastated.”

gracemere house fire queensland police service
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Rocky's hockey champ home to run leg of Queen's Baton Relay

Rocky's hockey champ home to run leg of Queen's Baton Relay

Sport Best vantage points: Where and when you can catch the action

Pregnant Rocky home invader finds first role model in prison

Pregnant Rocky home invader finds first role model in prison

News SHE was binging on alcohol and cannabis before arrest

Slow run to the finish in Livingstone Shire by-election

Slow run to the finish in Livingstone Shire by-election

News TOO close to call as postal votes trickle in

CQ man transported to hospital after electrocution

CQ man transported to hospital after electrocution

News Paramedics treat and transport electrocuted man

  • 22nd Mar 2018 11:11 AM

Local Partners