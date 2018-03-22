Investigators reveal cause of Gracemere house fire

Adam Kirsty Bailey shared this photo to Facebook as a Gracemere home goes up in flames.

FOUL play has been ruled out in a house fire which destroyed a two-storey Gracemere home yesterday.

The Fire Investigation Unit was called in as flames engulfed 13 Rahima Court.

Rahima Ct Gracemere house fire. Allan Reinikka ROK210318afire10

A Queensland Police spokeswoman confirmed an electrical fault is believed to be the cause of the blaze.

Tenant Natascha Shoey yesterday confirmed via a Facebook post her family had "lost everything” on the day they were supposed to be moving out.

Rahima Ct Gracemere house fire. Allan Reinikka ROK210318afire4

"Everything wasn't out yet. Everything gone. Yes mine and my partners house. BMW's gone, Subaru's gone. Everything. We are devastated.”