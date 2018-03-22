Investigators reveal cause of Gracemere house fire
FOUL play has been ruled out in a house fire which destroyed a two-storey Gracemere home yesterday.
The Fire Investigation Unit was called in as flames engulfed 13 Rahima Court.
A Queensland Police spokeswoman confirmed an electrical fault is believed to be the cause of the blaze.
Tenant Natascha Shoey yesterday confirmed via a Facebook post her family had "lost everything” on the day they were supposed to be moving out.
"Everything wasn't out yet. Everything gone. Yes mine and my partners house. BMW's gone, Subaru's gone. Everything. We are devastated.”