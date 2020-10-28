Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Firefighters put out a house fire in Redbank Plains early on Wednesday morning.
Firefighters put out a house fire in Redbank Plains early on Wednesday morning.
News

Investigators will probe scene of overnight house fire

Lachlan Mcivor
28th Oct 2020 7:58 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

INVESTIGATORS will be on the scene of a house fire today after fireys rushed to put it out overnight.

Three fire crews were on hand just past midnight on Wednesday morning after the blaze brtoke out inside a house in Redbank Plains.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the house on Bottlebrush Crescent was "well involved" in fire when fireys arrived.

The fire was only burning on the inside of the property.

"We contained the fire to the premises," she said.

"The incident was under control at 12.17am.

"We are going to have our fire investigators out there today."

Paramedics and police were also on the scene.

It is understood to be related to a domestic violence matter.

No injuries were reported and paramedics were not required to take anyone to hospital for treatment.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

Community Newsletter SignUp
editors picks house fire redbank plains
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How Rocky candidates will improve health system

        Premium Content How Rocky candidates will improve health system

        News We quizzed Rocky’s election candidates on their health funding promises and how they would improve health care in this region.

        Keppel candidates on their health care priorities

        Premium Content Keppel candidates on their health care priorities

        Politics Here’s where you can learn more about your local candidate’s take on five pressing...

        COURT LIST: 110 people to front Rocky Magistrates Court

        Premium Content COURT LIST: 110 people to front Rocky Magistrates Court

        Crime See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on the biggest stories from the last 24 hours.