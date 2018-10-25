Menu
Red Hill Homemakers Centre.
Investment company's $38M CQ shopping centre deal

Michelle Gately
25th Oct 2018 12:00 AM
THE Red Hill Homemaker Centre has been snapped up by a Western Australian investment syndicate for $38 million.

The sale, which settled in early September, is one of the largest in the region.

Primewest Property Investors bought the 14ha high-profile lifestyle centre in North Rockhampton in August.

The company manages a property portfolio in excess of $3.5 billion, consisting of large format retail, shopping centres, industrial properties, land subdivisions and hotels.

Of this, $800 million is large-format retail in the same style as the Red Hill centre.

The company has been operating for 25 years, and recently expanded to investing in large-format retail in the US, with a Costco and Walmart purchase for $77 million in San Diego.

Primewest Property Investors director David Schwartz said the company was approached to buy the site and were attracted to the good tenant mix.

The centre is fully tenanted, anchored by The Good Guys, BCF and Harvey Norman.

However, Mr Schwartz said Primewest Property Investors could add value and continue to make sure the tenant mix worked well and was attractive to the community.

He said Rockhampton shoppers wouldn't notice much change, but the company was planning to add solar panels similar to other investments.

In an investment portfolio, the company predicted an eight-year average return on equity of 7 per cent to 7.5 per cent per annum and a forecast internal rate of return of 11 per cent per annum.

The company's portfolio states there is a new passing income of $3,361,895.

Red Hill Homemaker Centre was developed in 2004 after Stockland bought the former quarry land from Rockhampton Regional Council for $7.25 million.

Prior to that, the vacant site had been on and off the market for more than a decade and proved problematic for successive councils after a number of potential deals fell through.

