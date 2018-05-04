Investment is the discussion topic at Beef Australia seminar

A seminar on being investment ready will be held at Beef Australia on Thursday.

A seminar on being investment ready will be held at Beef Australia on Thursday. Contributed

INCREASED interested from domestic and global investors in the Australian Beef industry, makes the Are You Investment Ready seminar, supported by HSBC, a must attend for Australian beef industry stakeholders.

The seminar is on Thursday, May 10 at 10:30am as part of the Beef Australia Handshakes seminar series.

This is a unique opportunity to hear and learn from some of Australia's most prominent beef industry leaders and trade, investment and banking organisations on practical issues to help Australian beef industry businesses prepare for investment.

Beef Australia International Committee Chairman, Brendan Goulding, believes the seminar will really benefit Australian beef industry businesses seeking an investor for their business.

"Topics covered include how to become investment ready, who are the types of investors interested in the beef industry and how to engage with them,” Mr Goulding said.

"Attendees will also hear from Australian beef businesses about their journey of successfully finding an international investment partner for their business.”

Speakers sharing their insights at the seminar include Jason Strong - CEO, Smithfield Cattle Company, Phil Cummins - CEO, NAPCO, Mitchell Adermann - Head of Agribusiness HSBC, Virginia Greville - CEO, Trade and Investment Queensland and Anne-Maree Weston - Senior Investment Specialist, Austrade. Also hear from Prue Bondfield - General Manager, Palgrove on their journey with finding an investment partner for their business.

Well-known QLD radio identity, Craig Zonca from ABC Radio and former host of Queensland Country hour, will also join the speakers to facilitate discussions with them at the seminar.

Beef Australia 2018 will be breaking ground with a record number of industry Seminars, with topics ranging from water supplementation to legal and succession planning topics.

The CQUniversity Beef Australia 2018 Industry Symposium will offer up leading industry speakers over a full day, dissecting the global disruption agenda, and how this is affecting the beef sector currently, and in the future.

SEMINARS: