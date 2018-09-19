Investment market strong in Rockhampton

159 Denham St went up for auction on the weekend.

ROCKHAMPTON and Yeppoon real estate auctioneers were kept busy last weekend with four properties selling under the hammer.

A three-bedroom home at 50 Alma St, Rockhampton City was categorised as a mortgagee in possession sale.

The property had three registered bidders and sold as a repossession sale for $160,100.

The house had a four-week marketing program prior to auction.

The LJ Hooker real estate agent in charge of the property, Dan Ware, said the buyer was an investor with a number of other properties in the same area.

"It's a good time to invest,” Mr Ware said.

"There's been a bit of an increase in rental activity in the area.

"The Property Management division tells me the rental market is starting to pick up and it's a great time for investing.

"It's been good. In June I sold seven properties under the hammer.

"I think people are starting to realise they can purchase properties, know what other buyers are offering, have it all out in the open and stick to their budget,” he said.

The home had one bathroom and three car ports, with installed solar panels, timber floors, vehicle accommodation beneath the home, a two bay shed with power and rear lane access to the shed.

A five-bedroom property at 159 Denham St, Allenstown was passed in on the weekend.

The home was built in 1920 and is one of the original homes to be built on the edge of The Range.

The home is in walking distance to the CBD, Allenstown Shopping Centre, Rockhampton hospitals, three private colleges and a number of public schools.

The 250m2 house has pine timber floors, high ceilings, large verandahs on all sides, eight split air-conditioners on a 860m2 block.

Meanwhile, 10 John Street in Gracemere was sold for $380,000.

The four-bedroom home has two bathrooms, two car ports, and is fully fenced with two bay powered sheds and an in-ground pool.

The house also has a designated office, built-in robes, security screens and doors and two living rooms.

Additionally, three properties were sold in Yeppoon, including two neighbouring units on Barry St.

Two-bedroom townhouses, 1/20 and 2/20 Barry St, sold for $200,000 and $215,000 respectively.

A fully-furnished, two-bedroom unit at 9/16 Anzac Parade also sold for $300,000.