Investments spark renewed economic optimism on Cap Coast

ACTION STATIONS: Activity has been spotted on Great Keppel Island towards the $25 million revitalisation project. Contributed

THE partnerships and team effort between local, State and Federal Government on funding enabling tourism infrastructure, and the 'hard yards' that Capricorn Enterprise continues to put in to support industry development and promoting the region, is paying off.

The investments made to date in delivering tourism infrastructure for our region is being reflected in a renewed level of optimism and growing private sector investment.

On the Capricorn Coast the foreshore and town centre redevelopments in both Yeppoon and Emu Park have not only seen tangible growth in our region's tourist visitor numbers, but more importantly, we are also seeing exciting new projects being put forward.

The proposed $50 million development by the Keppel Bay Sailing Club which will include a 1000-seat convention centre, tourist accommodation, retail, community and sports training facilities is a prime example of another transformational project that will generate hundreds of new jobs and enhance the region as a major tourism and sports tourism destination.

At the southern end of the Capricorn Coast, the next stage of the Emu Park Village and Foreshore Revitalisation is now well underway.

This joint initiative between Livingstone Shire Council and State Government with ancillary community investment support from the Emu Park Bendigo Community Bank, Emu Park Lions and Emu Park RSL has already been a major catalyst for private sector investment with concept plans now being developed for a major integrated tourism project at Keppel Cove.

The Surf Lakes prototype which will be commissioned and operational by the end of September is another project with huge future tourism and recreational potential.

This week, the State Government conducted information and stakeholder sessions to outline how tourism business operators could access the latest Growing Tourism Infrastructure Fund.

The $36 million dollar-for-dollar funding pool is now available for private sector projects of $1 million or more that will substantially grow Queensland tourism, attract more visitors and encourage increased overnight visitor expenditure.

With the State Government plans to supply GKI power and water advancing, new businesses opening and existing businesses expanding operations, our collective collaborative team efforts are certainly putting the runs on the board and generating the jobs our region needs.