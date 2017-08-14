30°
News

Investor success: Good houses in Rocky, but time and research a must

14th Aug 2017 6:00 AM
A Herron Todd White report has urged investors to research and have patience in Rocky.
A Herron Todd White report has urged investors to research and have patience in Rocky. Yvonne Gardiner

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

INVESTORS could find the perfect deal in Rockhampton, but research and patience is key to good returns according to the latest Herron Todd White report.

The August review of Rockhampton's property market concluded discerning buyers could see gains on investment in the short-term, but anyone who had purchased homes at inflated prices would be forced to wait longer for returns.

The valuers recommended investors do plenty of research and plan a realistic time frame for investment goals before snagging a property.

"Whilst in the immediate short term, capital growth may be limited, the market does present opportunities for prudent investors at lower price points than capital cities,” the report stated.

The report also cited Rockhampton's diverse economy, which was a positive when compared to neighbouring regions.

In Rockhampton, the lower end of the market has traditionally been the more attractive for out of town investors, where the potential for high gross yields was increased.

The report stated local investors had favoured better quality, higher priced properties without a focus on fast returns.

A softening of the Rockhampton market has seen the majority of the investors buying in the $200,000 to $250,000 price bracket, rather than the traditional $250,000 to $300,000 margin.

While Rockhampton as provided traditionally higher gross yields than capital city counterparts, it has not achieved the same capital growth rates.

A softening of the economy has proved a bonus for Rockhampton renters, who have taken the opportunity to upgrade the quality of their properties while paying the same or less rent.

The report pointed to Gracemere as one of the hot-spots for out of town investors, which flooded in hoping to take advantage of the mining boom.

The mining downturn, coupled with an oversupply of brand new houses put a stop to the guaranteed rental returns that had previously been promised at Gracemere.

While conditions aren't ideal right now, the report concluded investors could have a very positive influence on the greater region.

"This can be achieved by investing in the established lower value properties throughout Rockhampton which will provide a floor in the market,” the report said.

"Should investors tend toward purchasing new off the plan properties at inflated prices with guaranteed rates of return as they have in the past, this will only seek to further saturate the rental market which would be detrimental.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  herron todd white property real estate rockhampton

Just In

Coast council denies felled trees were part of war memorial

Coast council denies felled trees were part of war memorial

The removal of the trees sparked outrage online, with residents expressing anger over the pines removed as part of the foreshore development.

Giant killers: Rockets alive and well after stunning upset

Rockets' point guard Chris Fowler powers his way to the basket. He topped the scoring with 30 points against the ladder leaders, Brisbane Capitals.

Tweedy's men execute tactical masterclass to stun favourites

Three people escape from fire, but CQ home destroyed

FILE IMAGE

The house was fully engulfed when fire crews arrived

PHOTO GALLERY: CQ parties at Village Festival 2017

FESTIVE FUN: Vanessa Webber and Andrea McSherry at The Village Festival in Yeppoon.

Thousands enjoy one of region's top annual events

Local Partners

Random check delivers surprise Rocky flight price comparison

We compared flight prices between Virgin Australia and Qantas for those looking for a school holiday getaway.

Get Set for Summer

Win One of Ten Prize Packs
Learn More

Where exactly is your recycled glass going in Central Queensland?

Rockhampton Councillor Neil Fisher with glass fragments which have been recycled and refined to become construction bedding sand. Photo Michelle Gately / Morning Bulletin

Glass recycling investigation prompts concern in CQ

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

ARIA award winning band The Whitlams coming to CQ

HIGH NOTE: The Whitlams will perform at Village Festival this weekend in Yeppoon.

Chart-topping band can't wait for a weekend in the sun

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

Ready to deal with the sharks for her own skin

THERE aren't too many 13-year-olds who launch their own skincare ranges

The Block's most glamorous guest bedrooms yet

Perfect styling gave this room the edge over walk-in robes and en-suites.

STYLE reigned supreme over extra wardrobes and en-suites.

What's on the small screen this week

Mike Colter, Krysten Ritter and Charlie Cox in a scene from Marvel's The Defenders.

DOCTOR Doctor returns and Marvel's The Defenders make their debut.

Queensland falls in love with Mills and Boon

Queenslanders have fallen in love with romance novels.

It is a Mills and Boon boom

Amber Heard and Elon Musk call Qld media about relationship

Amber Heard and Elon Musk enjoy a bite to eat at the Shingle Inn, Broadbeach.

Musk said the couple were working on their relationship

Back to the beginning: When TV couples first met

Jennifer Aniston with David Schwimmer in a scene from Friends.

AS the saying goes: every great love story has a beginning.

Which authors set the romance world on fire?

Queenslanders have an appetite for rural romance novels, and some of the best writers of the genre come from the Sunshine State.

Check out the authors putting the 'P' into passion

Opulent Multi-Award Winning Home

25 Bayview Drive, Lammermoor 4703

House 5 2 2 Auction

This is the opportunity of a lifetime to purchase a truly unique property sitting high on the mountain with sweeping ocean views, yet only a few hundred metres...

All work Completed, Just move in!

3 Braddy Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This beautifully presented family home is a stand out above the rest. Be amazed with the delightful finishes throughout which compliments this home stunningly.

Something Special at Cawarral, Owners have purchased another property

66 Dodson Lane, Cawarral 4702

Rural 4 1 5 $459,000

This 8.09ha (20 acres Approx.) property with a good sized low set brick home is only a couple of minutes from Cawarral, and School, Shop, Hotel etc. and is a must...

3 Bedroom Plus an Office/Sheds

6 Bean Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $269,000

Quality family homes like this one don't come along all of the time so inspections are a must. Features include, 3 good sized built-in bedrooms plus an office with...

Completely Renovated and Ready To Move Into!

42 Pillich Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 1 $299,000

This lowset, low maintenance brick and colour bond home has just had a complete make over and is ready to move into now! -3 built in bedrooms, fans and aircon in...

Beautiful Family Home in Hillside

13 Brookside Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $385,000

This immaculate low set brick home has a wonderful position in Hillside Estate and offers you space, privacy and convenience for you and your family. Some of the...

Affordable with Potential

98 Princess Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 3 $199,000

Renovators delight! Great location! Let this property capture your imagination. Full of fantastic original features and charming attributes this house is great...

Owners Must Sell! Don&#39;t Miss This Opportunity

8 Stover Street, Gracemere 4702

House 3 1 5 $305,000

This great family home located in the heart of Gracemere, complete with a powered 3 bay shed. The home features; *Massive open plan tiled living areas *Modern...

THE Ultimate Family Lifestyle Home With Fabulous Inground Pool-$379,000

29 Hardy Avenue, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 2 $379,000

WELCOME TO 29 HARDY AVENUE, PARK AVENUE! This amazing, a/c, highset home has been beautifully refurbished-showcasing huge open plan living/dining areas with...

Superior Luxury Living - Stunning Executive Home With Amazing Views -$579,000!

38 Laird Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $579,000

What a sensational executive home in a fantastic elevated location, on 851m2, in the highly sought after Cascade Gardens Estate. You'll love the stunning skillion...

Good time to sell, house prices rise

TAKING THEIR TIME: Lawrence comes in second in the Clarence Valley for the length of time homeowners own their property before selling up.

Yamba home owners hang onto their houses

Rural life in high demand as subdivisions skyrocket

CHANGING: Residential subdivisions are transforming the town of Palmwoods.

'Mixed feelings' over population growth in Coast town

Open for inspection homes August 10 - 16

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Rocky developer pours 'millions' into failed estate dream

KEEN TO BUILD: Developer Paul Czislowski and Michael Magill on site in Mount Morgan. Paul says the town's revitalisation should be fast tracked

It was his last shot at extending the plans for a massive estate