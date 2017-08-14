Investor success: Good houses in Rocky, but time and research a must

A Herron Todd White report has urged investors to research and have patience in Rocky.

INVESTORS could find the perfect deal in Rockhampton, but research and patience is key to good returns according to the latest Herron Todd White report.

The August review of Rockhampton's property market concluded discerning buyers could see gains on investment in the short-term, but anyone who had purchased homes at inflated prices would be forced to wait longer for returns.

The valuers recommended investors do plenty of research and plan a realistic time frame for investment goals before snagging a property.

"Whilst in the immediate short term, capital growth may be limited, the market does present opportunities for prudent investors at lower price points than capital cities,” the report stated.

The report also cited Rockhampton's diverse economy, which was a positive when compared to neighbouring regions.

In Rockhampton, the lower end of the market has traditionally been the more attractive for out of town investors, where the potential for high gross yields was increased.

The report stated local investors had favoured better quality, higher priced properties without a focus on fast returns.

A softening of the Rockhampton market has seen the majority of the investors buying in the $200,000 to $250,000 price bracket, rather than the traditional $250,000 to $300,000 margin.

While Rockhampton as provided traditionally higher gross yields than capital city counterparts, it has not achieved the same capital growth rates.

A softening of the economy has proved a bonus for Rockhampton renters, who have taken the opportunity to upgrade the quality of their properties while paying the same or less rent.

The report pointed to Gracemere as one of the hot-spots for out of town investors, which flooded in hoping to take advantage of the mining boom.

The mining downturn, coupled with an oversupply of brand new houses put a stop to the guaranteed rental returns that had previously been promised at Gracemere.

While conditions aren't ideal right now, the report concluded investors could have a very positive influence on the greater region.

"This can be achieved by investing in the established lower value properties throughout Rockhampton which will provide a floor in the market,” the report said.

"Should investors tend toward purchasing new off the plan properties at inflated prices with guaranteed rates of return as they have in the past, this will only seek to further saturate the rental market which would be detrimental.”