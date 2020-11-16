Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
ASX down: Australian share market shuts due to ‘data’ fault
ASX down: Australian share market shuts due to ‘data’ fault
Business

Investors left fuming after ASX shuts down

by John Rolfe
16th Nov 2020 10:53 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Australian share market has shut down this morning due to a "data" fault that has left investors high and dry.

"The ASX equity market is currently paused and there is no trading while we investigate market data issues," a spokesman for the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) said this morning.

"ASX apologies for the disruption and is working to rectify the issue as soon as possible." The $2 trillion bourse averages more than one million equity trades a day.

It is the first outage in more than four years.

Before the breakdown at about 10.25am, the ASX 200 was up 79.1 points or 1.23% at 6484.3.

Originally published as Investors left fuming after ASX shuts down

More Stories

asx business data issue financial market

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Boxing KO manoeuvre used in post nightclub assault

        Premium Content Boxing KO manoeuvre used in post nightclub assault

        Crime “The manoeuvre this defendant placed upon the victim hasn’t been seen since the world title fight of Harley and Frazier in 1975."

        Qantas Museum in Longreach celebrates airline’s centenary

        Premium Content Qantas Museum in Longreach celebrates airline’s centenary

        News The program of Events includes gala evenings, unique setting dinner experiences...

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on the biggest stories from the last 24 hours.

        LETTERS: Time for fresh-faced Rocky leader

        Premium Content LETTERS: Time for fresh-faced Rocky leader

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.