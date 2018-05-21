Investors pouncing on Rocky's commercial real estate sector

THE under $1 million market continues to be the hot spot for commercial property sales in Rockhampton.

Herron Todd Whitereports ongoing interest in this area in its May review of conditions and that observation was backed up by Principal and Managing Director of Knight Frank Rockhampton, Neale Crow.

Mr Crow said there was "definitely action in the market”.

"As the capital city yields are tightening, a lot of the investors are now looking into regional areas,” he said.

"For those million properties it is still more private individuals purchasing them so they are around 9 per cent yields, depending on the term and who the tenant is.”

HTW said it had seen investors fairly active in the under $1 million price, or sub $1 million price, point for well presented office buildings with a strong local tenant leasing the property and generally three to five years remaining on the lease.

"Yields for these properties generally range from 8 per cent to 10 per cent depending on a variety of factors,” it said.

The report said owner occupiers have also been active in the sub $700,000 range, picking up a dated building and investing capital to convert to modern accommodation as an alternative to renting.

"This has been an attractive option in recent years given the combination of low interest rates and market conditions,” the report said.

"We anticipate no major uplift in conditions for the remainder of the year, however acknowledge that there are some positive signs that the market has bottomed and that conditions may slowly improve.”

Mr Crow said Rockhampton Regional Council can be thanked in part for the increase in converting houses to businesses.

"The council have incentivised that, they want to see that in the CBD,” he said.

"There are savings and incentives from the council.

"There is a lot of accommodation, guys are looking at paying the one rent and converting the upstairs into residential and the downstairs into a business.”

In less positive news, the office sector in Rockhampton is said to have been relatively flat in recent years and "without any significant demand for new office accommodation there has been very little development on this front.”

"The last major new office construction was the NAB anchored office building on the corner of East and Fitzroy Streets, which was completed in 2012,” the report said.

"Since this time, market conditions have softened and vacancies have increased which has deterred development of any new modern office accommodation.

"Focusing on the modern office accommodation, rentals have stabilised and generally speaking, range from about $300 to $400 per square metregross (including outgoings) for modern, well located tenancies, with a floor area up to about 300 square metres.”

RECENT HIGHER ACTIVITY:

85-87 High St, Berserker in September 2017 for $4 million.

1 Denham St in April 2018 for $355,000

14 Denham St in February 2018 for $510,000

151 East St in February 2018 for $605,000

97 Denham St in February 2018 for $685,000

38 William St in January 2018 for $245,000

1-2/6-8 Victora Pde in January for $595,000

The slump in the CBD commercial office space has been due to Campbell Newman's reign from 2012 to 2015, Mr Crow said.

"It has been slow for a number of years, that was the Newman Government made a decision across the state to take the government sector office space out of CBD and put them on their sites.” he said.

"That was 3,000sq m of office space in Rockhampton CBD.

Mr Crow said as a regional area we "haven't recovered from that”.

"When they made that decision that really bought it down and it hasn't been replaced,” Mr Crow said.

"Over time they will have to reverse that decision as beds become more important than office space.”

The largest most recent office space taken up was by the NDIS with 1,000 sq m in East st.

The report says for larger, modern tenancies, the most leasing activity around the price of $250 to $275 per square metre gross range.

"There has been relatively weaker demand for these larger tenancies as few local businesses require a floor area of this size,” the report says.

Mr Crow said this average price is relatively low however it is due to a lack of demand.

"We do have a flat office market, given there is vacancy in the rent it has suppressed the market, it will put the rent down rather than go up,” Mr Crow said.

"When we did that NAB one, the Queensland Health was still in the CBD.”

The real estate agent assures it isn't all bad news.

"We have some good offers floating around on other assets at the moment,” Mr Crow said.

"There is certainly interest from southern and local investors, it's just finding the assets.”

"We sold the child care centre on High street for $4 million (in September).

"It was a 15 year lease with a 6.25 per cent return to a local investor.

The most highly anticipated commercial sale across the city is the old Bunnings building on Yaamba road.

Mr Crow said the sale hasn't opened up yet.

"We have had some involvement,” he said.

"They are still going through and cleaning it up.”