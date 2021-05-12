‘Invisible’: Internet fumes at email issue

Microsoft Outlook users around the world have reported problems viewing and creating emails.

The issue arose after Microsoft released Outlook version 2104 build 13929.20372.

Users of the click-to-run desktop client discovered they could no longer properly view or create emails.

Outlook was not displaying the entire message body, instead only showing a small portion or a single line of the email message.

Users also reported that when they pressed enter, all the previously written content was removed.

Microsoft confirmed it was investigating an issue with email message visibility in Outlook.

It said Outlook on the web appeared to be unaffected.

"We're investigating available data to isolate the root cause. Users with access to alternate protocols like Outlook on the web or Outlook mobile can use those as a potential workaround in the interim," a Microsoft spokesman wrote on Twitter.

The spokesman said the root cause of the issue had been identified and a fix was being applied.

"(The fix) will reach affected users over the next three to four hours. Users will need to restart the Outlook client to apply the fix after it's received."

Users fume

Microsoft was hit with a flood of complaints, with one user calling the bug "invisifont".

"Can't believe I've spent the last two hours trying to figure out this issue, reinstalling three times and even thinking of reinstalling the whole system," Dani Martín wrote on Twitter.

"I have a team meeting tomorrow. Thanks a lot."

apparently you found your new font... the "invisifont"! Well done! — Moshe Kaye (@moshek258) May 11, 2021

Smartass replies:



•I blame the new font.



•This only affects users who don't use Comic Sans for business emails.



and of course...



•Hey Microsoft, did you try turning it off and then turning it back on again? — HonestJohnny (@HonestJohnny) May 11, 2021

He is getting a bill from Melinda — André LL (@saporra) May 11, 2021

Exactly - maybe MS could have sent out a notice by email. Hahahahahaha — dont_b_crazy (@dont_b_crazy) May 11, 2021

How to fix the Microsoft Outlook bug

If you can't wait for Microsoft's update, users have reported -you can fix the bug by rolling back to a previous Microsoft Outlook version.

BleepingComputer has explained how to do it here.

