Invitation to lease opens

11th Apr 2018 1:42 PM

COMMUNITY groups and sporting organisations looking for a new home are being encouraged to consider their eligibility to enter a Freehold Lease Agreement with Council over the Capricorn Coast Recreation Centre.

Livingstone Shire Council is currently investigating the most suitable option to enter a Freehold Lease Agreement with a local sport, recreation, and/or community organisation over Lot 1 on SP201927, formerly known as the Capricorn Coast Basketball Stadium.

Sport and Recreation Councillor Tom Wyatt said the Invitation to Lease process had been established to allow interested sport, recreation, and/or community organisations to clearly outline their proposed use of the facility and identify how they will deliver important outcomes to the community, both through non-structured active recreation and structured physical activity.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for a local community organisation to take advantage of, that will hopefully help to increase more active recreation in the community,” Cr Wyatt said.

"Some of the criteria that will be considered as a high priority for applicants include having a clear focus on delivering active recreation and physical activity through both structured and non-structured programs.

"And also the ability to, where possible, incorporate and provide for existing user groups as well as a receptiveness to allow hire to smaller organisations and groups,” Cr Wyatt said.

Submissions for the Invitation to Lease of the Capricorn Coast Recreation Centre will close at 2pm on Friday May 11, 2018.

Inquiries can be made through the Community Centre on 49133840.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

