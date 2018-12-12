Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An electroconvulsive therapy suite at Royal Melbourne Hospital
An electroconvulsive therapy suite at Royal Melbourne Hospital
Health

150 rounds of shock treatment for involuntary patient

by Michael Wray
12th Dec 2018 6:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN INVOLUNTARY mental health patient was subjected to more than 140 bouts of electroshock therapy in two-and-a-half years before authorities sought an emergency review of the treatment.

Concerns about the patient's seclusion and twice-weekly shock treatments, which started in November 2015, were detailed in the Public Advocate's Annual Report.

Public Advocate Mary Burgess also blasted the State Government for failing to implement any recommendations from a landmark report into the deaths of disabled people in care in 2016.

She also raised concerns that the slow roll out of the National Disability Insurance Scheme would lead to adverse outcomes for individuals and about the conduct of proceedings in the Mental Health Review Tribunal.

Ms Burgess said a "sizeable share" of the tiny agency's resources in the past year was taken up with "legal interventions" on behalf of a patient detained in a mental health facility.

The Supreme Court eventually ordered the treatment to stop before the matter was "resolved by consent", according to the report.

"Until the treatment risks are clarified, very specific limits should be set on the number of ECT treatments that can be administered to a patient over their lifetime," she said.

involuntary patient mental health shock treatment

Top Stories

    CapriCon's huge growth prompts surprise venue change

    premium_icon CapriCon's huge growth prompts surprise venue change

    Council News The shock move angered councillors who argued the library was key to the event's quirky atmosphere

    Local Buy pays off with $270M CQ business boost

    premium_icon Local Buy pays off with $270M CQ business boost

    Council News Rocky Council policy pays dividends for local businesses

    Mooring bad decision by drunk fisherman

    premium_icon Mooring bad decision by drunk fisherman

    Crime He had three choices and the one he picked landed him in court

    Journals connect community though storytelling and art

    premium_icon Journals connect community though storytelling and art

    News connect with community through storytelling and art

    Local Partners