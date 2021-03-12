IOC: Brisbane 2032 bid has ‘strong momentum’

Brisbane Olympics backers have pitched Queensland's sporting facilities, the COVID Care Army and the state's natural wonders to the IOC in a three-day series of under-the-radar virtual meetings they hope will help win over Games decision makers and take another step towards securing the biggest event in the world.

The remote assessment by the IOC Future Host Commission included a virtual visit to all locations on the venue masterplan as well as footage of proposed competition venues, Olympic Villages, the International Broadcast Centre, the Main Press Centre and the Ceremony Stadium, plus the surrounding areas.

Future Host Commission chair Kristin Kloster Aasen said: "Brisbane 2032 has demonstrated its commitment to the great spirit of partnership of the new way of electing Olympic hosts. It is clear that the proposal has a strong momentum from across the whole community."

The pitch from the Brisbane 2032 committee, the Australian Olympic Committee and Paralympics Australia included AOC boss John Coates, Olympian Nat Cook as well as Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner, Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson and MP Ted O'Brien. Prime Minister Scott Morrison also joined remotely.

Premier Palaszczuk told the IOC the Olympics had inspired and united Queenslanders.

"We have shown you our plans," she said.

"We have shown you our natural wonders.

"I am only sorry that you have not been able to meet for yourselves Queensland's greatest asset - its people.

"I think everyone here will agree you will make no firmer friend than a Queenslander.

"Our climate lends itself to a life spent outdoors.

"Our isolation and vast distances makes everyone a neighbour.

"During the darkest days of the pandemic I put out a call for people who could look after those who couldn't look after themselves: deliver their groceries or just be someone to talk to.

"Close to 30,000 volunteered. We called them The Care Army.

"These are the kinds of people who are waiting with open arms should we be fortunate enough to be chosen as your hosts in 2032."

In June 2019, The Courier-Mail and sister SEQ mastheads officially backed the bid with front page editorials and has continued to fuel the push for the 2032 Games and the billions of dollars and 100,000 jobs it promises for Queensland.

The SEQ Council of Mayors proposed a Games bid to fast-track public transport with a feasibility study which gathered momentum on the back of The Courier-Mail's Future SEQ campaign that warned the southeast risked grinding to a halt as major roads hit peak congestion by the early 2030s as the population grew from 3.5m to 5.5m people.

Sunshine Coast MP and the Prime Minister's Olympics committee representative Ted O'Brien told the IOC Queensland took nothing for granted.

"As...a proud resident of the Sunshine Coast, I sense we are on the verge of a real step change as a nation, a state and a region," Mr O'Brien said.

"Just as the World Expo in 1988 heralded a totally new era for Brisbane - and I remember that well, then as a 14-year-old - the Games will provide a platform to reposition the city and the region as a world destination... a gateway for national and international tourism.

"But we take nothing for granted and I know we still have hurdles to clear."

Lord Mayor Schrinner said southeast Queensland rolled out the "virtual" welcome mat over three days.

"We think South East Queensland is the ideal place for the 2032 Olympics and Paralympics Games," Cr Schrinner said.

"While COVID limitations meant we weren't able to show the IOC commissioners our incredible array of sights and facilities first-hand, our virtual presentations were the next best thing and I'm confident they were impressed.

Scott Morrison leads Brisbane's Olympic submission: Prime Minister Scott Morrison, along with Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Brisbane mayor Adrian Schrinner, appear in this video submission to the IOC spearheading Brisbane's bid for the 2032 Olympics.

"This journey was started six years ago by the Council of Mayors and we're very proud to represent our communities and showcase why we're convinced the region is ready to host the world's largest sporting event.

"This process has demonstrated what we can achieve when all levels of government work cooperatively together and if we're successful, this approach is going be vital if we're going to hold a successful Olympics and Paralympic Games.

"During the delegation we highlighted just what these opportunities would mean for our communities should

we be successful in securing the Games, including the 130,000 direct jobs that will be created for our residents."

Sunshine Coast Council Mayor Mark Jamieson said there was still a lot of work to be done.

"While we are in a strong position we aren't there yet," Mayor Jamieson said.

Originally published as IOC: Brisbane 2032 bid has 'strong momentum'